Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manish Sisodia Loses Jangpura Seat By 400 Votes As BJP Ends AAP’s Stronghold

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia suffered a shocking defeat in Jangpura, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by 400 votes. The loss comes as the BJP leads in 45 seats, positioning itself for a historic return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Manish Sisodia Loses Jangpura Seat By 400 Votes As BJP Ends AAP’s Stronghold


Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost the Jangpura Assembly seat by 400 votes to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah. The defeat comes as a crucial blow to AAP, which has been struggling to retain its dominance in Delhi’s high-stakes assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP’s Key Leaders Face Setbacks

The elections, held on February 5, have proved challenging for AAP’s top leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Sisodia, all of whom were trailing at the start of the vote count at 8 AM. Though Sisodia briefly gained the lead, it lasted less than an hour before he fell behind again.

According to the Election Commission, Sisodia trailed by 636 votes against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, while Congress candidate Farhad Suri remained at a distant third.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From Patparganj to Jangpura: Sisodia’s Failed Bid

A three-time MLA from Patparganj, Sisodia was shifted to Jangpura this election, with AAP fielding educator Avadh Ojha in his previous seat. However, Ojha conceded defeat, admitting he struggled to connect with the voters.

This election was particularly significant for Sisodia, who was arrested in 2023 over his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam. After spending 17 months in jail, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2024.

BJP’s Comeback in Delhi

With the BJP leading in 45 seats and AAP trailing behind with 25, the saffron party is on course to end its 27-year wait for power in the national capital. If the trends hold, it would mark the end of AAP’s 10-year rule in Delhi.

Just a week before the elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised that Sisodia would return as Deputy Chief Minister if AAP secured a third consecutive victory. However, with the BJP dominating the race, Kejriwal’s plans now appear uncertain.

Sisodia’s Claims Against BJP

Last month, Sisodia made a sensational claim, alleging that while in jail, the BJP had offered him the Chief Minister’s post if he switched sides. He further accused the party of threatening him with a prolonged prison sentence if he refused.

As the final results are set to be announced soon, the BJP’s resurgence in Delhi is reshaping the city’s political landscape, potentially ending AAP’s decade-long dominance.

ALSO READ: BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends

Filed under

BJP Delhi victory BJP wins Jangpura seat Delhi Assembly Manish Sisodia

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

As BJP Leads In Delhi Election 2025, #EVMs Trends On X

As BJP Leads In Delhi Election 2025, #EVMs Trends On X

‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win Delhi Elections After Rift With Kejriwal

‘Ahankaar Ravan Ka Bhi Nahi Bacha Tha,’ How AAP MP Swati Maliwal ‘Helped’ BJP Win...

J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

J. Jayalalitha’s Niece Moves Supreme Court For Release Of Assets

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Parvesh Verma Defeats Arvind Kejriwal: Will He Be BJP’s Delhi Chief Minister?

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox