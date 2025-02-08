Manish Sisodia Loses Jangpura Seat By 400 Votes As BJP Ends AAP’s Stronghold

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia suffered a shocking defeat in Jangpura, losing to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by 400 votes. The loss comes as the BJP leads in 45 seats, positioning itself for a historic return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia lost the Jangpura Assembly seat by 400 votes to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah. The defeat comes as a crucial blow to AAP, which has been struggling to retain its dominance in Delhi’s high-stakes assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP’s Key Leaders Face Setbacks

The elections, held on February 5, have proved challenging for AAP’s top leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Sisodia, all of whom were trailing at the start of the vote count at 8 AM. Though Sisodia briefly gained the lead, it lasted less than an hour before he fell behind again.

According to the Election Commission, Sisodia trailed by 636 votes against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah, while Congress candidate Farhad Suri remained at a distant third.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From Patparganj to Jangpura: Sisodia’s Failed Bid

A three-time MLA from Patparganj, Sisodia was shifted to Jangpura this election, with AAP fielding educator Avadh Ojha in his previous seat. However, Ojha conceded defeat, admitting he struggled to connect with the voters.

This election was particularly significant for Sisodia, who was arrested in 2023 over his alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor policy scam. After spending 17 months in jail, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2024.

BJP’s Comeback in Delhi

With the BJP leading in 45 seats and AAP trailing behind with 25, the saffron party is on course to end its 27-year wait for power in the national capital. If the trends hold, it would mark the end of AAP’s 10-year rule in Delhi.

Just a week before the elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised that Sisodia would return as Deputy Chief Minister if AAP secured a third consecutive victory. However, with the BJP dominating the race, Kejriwal’s plans now appear uncertain.

Sisodia’s Claims Against BJP

Last month, Sisodia made a sensational claim, alleging that while in jail, the BJP had offered him the Chief Minister’s post if he switched sides. He further accused the party of threatening him with a prolonged prison sentence if he refused.

As the final results are set to be announced soon, the BJP’s resurgence in Delhi is reshaping the city’s political landscape, potentially ending AAP’s decade-long dominance.

ALSO READ: BJP To Make A Historic Comeback In Delhi After 27 Years? Crosses Halfway Mark In Early Trends