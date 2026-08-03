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Home > India News > Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More

Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More

Manjalpur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE: BJP candidate Satish Patel races ahead of Congress' Bhikhabhai Rabari as vote counting continues. Check the latest leads, constituency history, voter turnout and where to track official results.

Manjalpur Bypoll Result 2026 (Photo: AI)
Manjalpur Bypoll Result 2026 (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 13:02 IST

The process of vote counting in the Manjalpur Assembly by-election 2026 in Gujarat has started early this morning, and the BJP has started strong. BJP contestant Satish Govindbhai Patel has taken the lead over his Congress rival, Bhikhabhai Rabari.

Based on the numbers recorded after the twelfth rounds, Satish Patel has 34,345 votes, and Bhikhabhai Rabari has 14,977 votes, giving him a lead of 19,368 votes. The margin is expected to change as counting rounds continue in the course of the day.

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The by-election has garnered a lot of attention, though the outcome will not make any difference to the BJP’s majority in the Gujarat Assembly.

Manjalpur Bypoll Result 2026: Latest Vote Counting Updates

The counting process commenced on Monday, August 3, at selected counting centres under strict security measures. Trends were showing the BJP having a lead of 19,368 votes over the Congress candidate after the twelfth round of counting. The counting process is still ongoing.

Why Was the Manjalpur By-Election Held?

The assembly constituency became vacant due to the death of Yogesh Patel, a member of the BJP Legislative Assembly, on June 2nd, due to prolonged illness. Thereafter, it was announced that a by-election would be held in the Manjalpur Assembly constituency. The candidate selected by the BJP party for the election is Satish Govindbhai Patel.

Manjalpur Election 2026: Voter Turnout and Elector Details

The by-election witnessed a voter participation of 37.5% on July 30, which is lower than the 58.5% participation witnessed during the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

The constituency has 2,63,470 registered voters, including:

  • 1,35,706 male voters
  • 1,27,758 female voters
  • 6 third-gender voters

Only two candidates are in the fray this time: BJP’s Satish Patel and Congress’ Bhikhabhai Rabari.

Manjalpur Assembly Bt Poll Election Results: BJP’s Stronghold Over the Years

The Manjalpur Assembly constituency has consistently backed the BJP in recent elections.

  • 2022: Yogesh Patel won by 1,00,754 votes, securing 75.85% vote share.
  • 2017: BJP defeated Congress by 56,362 votes with a 64.71% vote share.
  • 2012: Yogesh Patel registered another convincing victory with 67.39% vote share.

These results underline the BJP’s long-standing dominance in the Vadodara constituency, making it a difficult seat for the Congress.

Where to Check Manjalpur Bypoll Result 2026 LIVE?

There is an option for voters to monitor the process of round-wise counting through the ECI results website. The final results will be announced after completion of the counting rounds.

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Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More
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Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More
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Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More
Manjalpur By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Takes Early Leads, Check Candidates, Vote Count, Margin & More

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