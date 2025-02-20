Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, born on 28 February 1972, is an influential Indian politician currently serving as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He represents the Rajouri Garden constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a position he has held since winning the 2017 bypolls.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, born on 28 February 1972, is an influential Indian politician currently serving as the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He represents the Rajouri Garden constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, a position he has held since winning the 2017 bypolls. Sirsa is a prominent figure in the political landscape of Delhi and has made notable contributions to the Sikh community.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Early Political Career and Leadership Roles

Manjinder Singh Sirsa began his political journey as a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and served as the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. Elected first in 2013, he made a significant impact by defeating outgoing president Paramjit Singh Sarna. Sirsa was re-elected to the position in 2017, which further solidified his reputation as a leader of the Sikh community in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sirsa made his debut in electoral politics in 2007 by contesting the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election as a SAD candidate and emerging victorious.

Sirsa, a BJP national secretary at present, has served as the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and its general secretary in the past.

Transition to BJP and Legislative Success

In December 2021, after resigning from SAD on personal grounds, Sirsa joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. His shift to the BJP marked a new phase in his political career, demonstrating his increasing influence in the national political arena. Sirsa’s association with the BJP led to his appointment as the National Secretary of the party in August 2023, underscoring his growing prominence within the organization.

Electoral Victories and Contributions

Sirsa’s political acumen was further demonstrated in the 2017 Delhi Legislative Assembly bypolls, where he won the Rajouri Garden seat. He successfully defeated the sitting MLA, Dhanwati Chandela, by a commanding margin of 18,190 votes. His win in this high-profile contest not only cemented his status as a strong leader but also signified the BJP’s growing support in Delhi.

Legacy and Community Work

Throughout his career, Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been known for his active role in Sikh community affairs, advocacy for their rights, and his service to Delhi’s residents. His leadership in the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and subsequent political victories has earned him recognition and respect in the capital.

Today, as a National Secretary of the BJP, Sirsa continues to play a crucial role in shaping the party’s strategy and connecting with a broader base of supporters. His political journey, marked by leadership, community service, and electoral success, positions him as an important figure in Indian politics.

ALSO READ: Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM