Manmohan Singh Memorial Gets Approval; What Conditions Has DUAC Set?

The Delhi government has approved a proposal to establish a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal complex, with authorities emphasising that the proposed structure should blend seamlessly with the character of existing memorials in the Rajghat area. The proposal, submitted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), was scrutinised by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) in discussions with the architect. The commission has laid down key conditions concerning architectural coordination, materials and landscaping before the project moves ahead.

Architecture to Reflect Existing Memorials

A major condition is that the architecture, materials and external appearance of the proposed memorial conform to the established character of memorials at Rajghat. Authorities have been asked to ensure close coordination of architectural elements so that the new structure fits naturally into the existing memorial landscape. DUAC has also directed that any significant changes affecting the memorial’s external appearance must be brought before the commission for consideration before execution.

Landscape Planning Crucial

Landscape planning will be another important element of the project. The proposed greenery, pathways and other landscape features will have to complement the memorial and its surroundings while preserving the character of the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal precinct. The landscaping is expected to be carefully integrated with the architectural design to create a dignified setting for visitors.

A Memorial to a Former Prime Minister

Manmohan Singh, who died in December 2024 at the age of 92, served as India’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. An economist and former finance minister, Singh is widely remembered for his role in India’s 1991 economic reforms and for leading the UPA government for two consecutive terms. Known for his understated style and academic background, Singh remained a significant figure in India’s economic and political history. The proposed memorial is intended to commemorate his public life and contribution to the country. With architectural coordination and landscape planning identified as key requirements, the project will now proceed subject to compliance with the conditions laid down by DUAC.

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