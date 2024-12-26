Manmohan Singh Passes Away: The Most Crucial Reforms Former PM Gave India

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at 92. Singh is known for his key economic reforms and the Right to Information Act. He played a significant role in shaping modern India through his contributions. His death is the end of an era in Indian politics and governance.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh died on Thursday aged 92. Singh had been admitted to AIIMS Delhi earlier in the evening in a critical condition; he died of his illnesses later.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th Prime Minister, was a leader known for his profound intellect, economic reforms, and unwavering dedication to public service. Let’s delve into the most crucial reforms he brought to India.

Economic Reforms

The tenure of Dr. Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister in 1991 and later as Prime Minister witnessed the most transformative economic reforms. His leadership, in the liberalization process of India, unleashed the forces of the market. He attracted foreign investment by reducing government control and hence boosting the country’s growth at a phenomenal rate. Under his guidance, India became one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Its GDP growth was recorded at a historic high of 10.03% in 2010-11, marking the highest post-independence growth.

Social Welfare Programs And Poverty Reduction

Under the leadership of Dr. Singh, the government focused more on poverty reduction and enhanced quality of life for millions of Indians. Some key initiatives included the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later named MGNREGA, that guaranteed 100 days of wage employment to the rural households. The government initiated several other social welfare programs that improved healthcare, education, and rural infrastructure.

Right To Information Act

In 2005, the Manmohan Singh government passed the Right to Information Act, a landmark legislation that empowered citizens to access information from the government. This initiative enhanced transparency, accountability, and governance in India, making the government more responsive to the public and promoting democratic values.

India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement

Dr. Singh played a significant role in the India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement that permitted India to access civilian nuclear technology and fuel even though it had not ratified the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It enhanced India’s international stature, improved its strategic ties with the United States, and made energy security a reality for the country.

Dr. Manmohan Singh focused on the development of India’s diplomatic ties with other global powers, based on economic cooperation and regional security. His leadership further strengthened ties with the United States, Russia, China, and neighboring Pakistan, making India a major world player.

