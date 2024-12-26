Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Manmohan Singh’s Blueprint For Economic Revival: Excerpts From 1991 Budget

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India's 13th Prime Minister, dies at 92. Remembered for spearheading India's 1991 economic reforms, Singh's legacy includes pivotal changes that changed the course of India's economic trajectory. His legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

Manmohan Singh’s Blueprint For Economic Revival: Excerpts From 1991 Budget

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh died on Thursday at the age of 92. Singh was admitted to the emergency ward of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 8 p.m. In April, the veteran Congress leader retired from the Rajya Sabha after a remarkable 33-year tenure in the Upper House.

Dr. Manmohan Singh is survived by his wife, Gurcharan Singh, and their three daughters; he was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Singh, finance minister under then prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, is often credited for the economic reforms of 1991, which dragged India back from the jaws of bankruptcy. The reform measures opened a new chapter of economic liberalisation and changed India’s economic path in the future. Some excerpts from Manmohan Singh’s budget speech 1991 are:

The Economic Crisis

“We have been at the edge of a precipice since December 1990 and more so since April 1991. The foreign exchange crisis constitutes a serious threat to the sustainability of growth processes and the orderly implementation of our development programmes. Due to a combination of unfavourable internal and external factors, inflationary pressures on the price level have increased substantially since mid-1990.”

He added, “The people of India have to face double-digit inflation, which hurts the poorer sections of our society the most. In sum, the crisis in the economy is both acute and deep. We have not experienced anything similar in the history of independent India.”

“There is no time to lose. Neither the government nor the economy can live beyond its means year after year. The room for maneuver, to live on borrowed money or time, does not exist anymore. Any further postponement of macroeconomic adjustment, long overdue, would mean that the balance of payments situation, now exceedingly difficult, would become unmanageable and inflation, already high, would exceed limits of tolerance.”

Path To Recovery

“For improving the management of the economy, the starting point, and indeed the centre-piece of our strategy, should be a credible fiscal adjustment and macroeconomic stabilisation during the current financial year, to be followed by continued fiscal consolidation thereafter. This process would, inevitably, need at least three years, if not longer, to complete. But there can be no adjustment without pain. The people must be prepared to make necessary sacrifices to preserve our economic independence and restore the health of our economy.”

ALSO READ | Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports

Filed under

Manmohan Singh

Advertisement

Also Read

Navigating Complex Realities: Manmohan Singh’s Pragmatic Foreign Policy Legacy

Navigating Complex Realities: Manmohan Singh’s Pragmatic Foreign Policy Legacy

When Manmohan Singh Reached Parliament In Wheelchair To Vote Against Modi Government’s Bill, PM Modi Praised Him

When Manmohan Singh Reached Parliament In Wheelchair To Vote Against Modi Government’s Bill, PM Modi Praised Him

How Dr. Manmohan Singh Grew To Prominence In Congress

How Dr. Manmohan Singh Grew To Prominence In Congress

Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge And Others Mourn Former PM’s Demise

Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge And Others Mourn...

Who Are Manmohan Singh’s Daughters And What Are Their Achievements?

Who Are Manmohan Singh’s Daughters And What Are Their Achievements?

Entertainment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Who Was Simran Singh AKA ‘Jammu Ki Dhadkan’? Instagram Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox