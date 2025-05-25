Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Applauds Development In Maoist-Affected Areas In Gadchiroli And Dantewada

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Applauds Development In Maoist-Affected Areas In Gadchiroli And Dantewada

In addition to infrastructure developments, the Prime Minister lauded the academic achievements of students in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh another district once grappling with Naxal violence.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Applauds Development In Maoist-Affected Areas In Gadchiroli And Dantewada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, spotlighted the remarkable transformation of once-Maoist-affected regions like Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh's Dantewada into symbols of development, education, and hope.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, spotlighted the remarkable transformation of once-Maoist-affected regions like Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada into symbols of development, education, and hope.

Highlighting the heartwarming story of Katejhari village in the Gadchiroli district, PM Modi recalled how the arrival of the first-ever bus service was celebrated with drumbeats and jubilation by locals. “This is a village where a bus arrived for the first time. People were waiting for this moment for years. When the bus finally came, the villagers welcomed it by playing drums,” the Prime Minister shared, underlining the significance of basic connectivity in conflict-ridden regions.

The bus service, made possible after years of Maoist disruptions, has become a symbol of normalcy and progress. “The situation is rapidly becoming normal. Due to our collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities are now reaching even the remotest corners,” PM Modi added, affirming the government’s commitment to development in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts.

Lauded academic achievements

In addition to infrastructure developments, the Prime Minister lauded the academic achievements of students in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh another district once grappling with Naxal violence. He noted that the district achieved an impressive 95% pass rate in the Class 10 board exams, securing the top spot in the state, while also attaining sixth position in the Class 12 results.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The children here are passionate about science and are excelling in sports too. Their determination to choose a better path amid adversity is truly commendable,” PM Modi said, referring to the region’s successful initiatives like the Bastar Olympics and the introduction of science labs in remote schools.

By showcasing these stories in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized how government interventions, combined with the resilience of local communities, are gradually turning former Maoist strongholds into thriving hubs of growth and opportunity.

With Katejhari gaining access to vital transport and Dantewada setting academic benchmarks, the stories echo a larger narrative of India’s grassroots transformation, offering hope for regions long shadowed by conflict.

ALSO READ: NDA CMs Meet In Delhi: PM Modi Leads Talks On Caste Census, Operation Sindoor

Filed under

mann ki baat PM Modi

A digitally altered image

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth
Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions
Cities across the U.S. ar

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death
In a tragic road accident

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti
South Korean presidential

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline
Russia announced its troo

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Is This A Photo Of Rahul Gandhi With Jyoti Malhotra? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

Indonesia, China Pledge Closer Trade Ties Amid Global Economic Tensions

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

US Cities Commemorate 5th Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

Madurai Tragedy: Four Of Family, Including Infant, Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Usilampatti

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

South Korea Frontrunner Lee Jae-myung Urges Rethink on US Tariff Deal Deadline

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season