Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Applauds Development In Maoist-Affected Areas In Gadchiroli And Dantewada

In addition to infrastructure developments, the Prime Minister lauded the academic achievements of students in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh another district once grappling with Naxal violence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, spotlighted the remarkable transformation of once-Maoist-affected regions like Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh's Dantewada into symbols of development, education, and hope.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, spotlighted the remarkable transformation of once-Maoist-affected regions like Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada into symbols of development, education, and hope.

Highlighting the heartwarming story of Katejhari village in the Gadchiroli district, PM Modi recalled how the arrival of the first-ever bus service was celebrated with drumbeats and jubilation by locals. “This is a village where a bus arrived for the first time. People were waiting for this moment for years. When the bus finally came, the villagers welcomed it by playing drums,” the Prime Minister shared, underlining the significance of basic connectivity in conflict-ridden regions.

The bus service, made possible after years of Maoist disruptions, has become a symbol of normalcy and progress. “The situation is rapidly becoming normal. Due to our collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities are now reaching even the remotest corners,” PM Modi added, affirming the government’s commitment to development in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts.

Lauded academic achievements

In addition to infrastructure developments, the Prime Minister lauded the academic achievements of students in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh another district once grappling with Naxal violence. He noted that the district achieved an impressive 95% pass rate in the Class 10 board exams, securing the top spot in the state, while also attaining sixth position in the Class 12 results.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The children here are passionate about science and are excelling in sports too. Their determination to choose a better path amid adversity is truly commendable,” PM Modi said, referring to the region’s successful initiatives like the Bastar Olympics and the introduction of science labs in remote schools.

By showcasing these stories in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi emphasized how government interventions, combined with the resilience of local communities, are gradually turning former Maoist strongholds into thriving hubs of growth and opportunity.

With Katejhari gaining access to vital transport and Dantewada setting academic benchmarks, the stories echo a larger narrative of India’s grassroots transformation, offering hope for regions long shadowed by conflict.

ALSO READ: NDA CMs Meet In Delhi: PM Modi Leads Talks On Caste Census, Operation Sindoor