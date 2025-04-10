Home
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Many Lost Hair, Turned Bald After Using ‘Magic Lotion’ Suggested By Barber In Hyderabad

A bizarre incident in Hyderabad this week exposed the desperation many feel over hair loss and baldness, after a self-proclaimed barber from Delhi claimed to have developed a miracle lotion that could regrow hair even on bald scalps.

A bizarre incident in Hyderabad this week exposed the desperation many feel over hair loss and baldness, after a self-proclaimed barber from Delhi claimed to have developed a miracle lotion that could regrow hair even on bald scalps. The claim led to a massive crowd outside his temporary salon—before the situation spiraled out of control and he disappeared.

The barber, identified as Vakil Salmani, had set up operations at a salon called Big Boss Salon on Fateh Darwaza Road in the city’s Chandulal area. Word spread rapidly after he allegedly told locals he possessed a special formula that could trigger hair growth regardless of age or baldness stage.

White Lotion, Heavy Promises

Salmani’s approach was simple but theatrical. He would shave customers’ heads clean, apply a white-colored lotion using a brush, and then instruct them to avoid soap, shampoo, or oil for three days so the concoction could “activate” properly.

Locals say Salmani’s confidence, paired with the buzz on social media and word-of-mouth, drew in hundreds. In just a matter of days, over 500 people had lined up outside the salon, hoping to reverse years of hair fall.

But the miracle quickly turned sour. Several individuals who underwent the treatment reportedly began suffering from headaches and discomfort. A few had to be taken to local hospitals for medical attention. Panic spread as more people began complaining of side effects.

Realising the situation was slipping out of control, Salmani abruptly shut down the salon and vanished. He has not been seen since.

Police Launch Probe

The incident has prompted local authorities to investigate. Police say they are trying to trace Salmani, who is believed to have fled the city. Samples of the lotion are also being examined for any harmful substances.

While no serious injuries have been reported so far, the case has raised questions about public vulnerability to unverified medical claims, especially in the realm of cosmetic solutions like hair regrowth.

