Marathi Language Row: Permission Denied For Protest March As MNS Insisted On Particular Route, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police did not allow the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to stage a protest in Mumbai’s Mira Road on Tuesday morning, as MNS leaders insisted on a specific route for the march, citing it could have led to law-and-order issues.

The Raj Thackeray’s party had called the protest to counter the traders’ agitation after a shop owner was recently beaten by his party workers for not speaking in Marathi. Several MNS workers have been detained in this connection since last night.

Protest March Denied, Not Rally: Fadnavis Said

Fadnavis said, “I inquired with the police as to why permission was denied for the MNS protest march. I was told that they were insistent on a route which would lead to conflict. The police also said that they had inputs about some people who wanted to indulge in some other activities.”

“Permission can be given to anyone to hold protest marches, but if someone wants to hold it on their terms and disturb law and order, then it is not good,” Fadnavis further said, adding, “The police repeatedly requested them to change the route, but they did not accept it. So, the permission was denied.”

He said that Marathi people are always universal in approach. They don’t get provoked easily by anyone.

Fadnavis Criticised Nishikant Dubey’s Remarks

Responding to Nishikant Dubey’s remarks over the Marathi language row, Maharashtra CM said his comment on Raj Thackeray was improper. Fadnavis said, “Though he hasn’t said it to all Marathi people, it is improper to say such things as it leads to different interpretations.”

Dubey reacted to the recent incidents in the wake of the language row. He made comments against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. He said, “They will be thrashed repeatedly. You people (Marathis) are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? If you are brave enough to beat Hindi speakers, then you should also beat those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu.”

