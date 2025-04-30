Marriage No Shield Against POCSO Charges For Sex With Minor: Madras High Court

The court strongly asserted that the POCSO Act overrides any personal or social justifications, including subsequent marriage, when it comes to offences involving minors.

In a landmark ruling, the Madras High Court has made it clear that marriage cannot be used as a shield to escape punishment for having sexual intercourse with a minor. The court sentenced a 22-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, who later became his wife.

The court strongly asserted that the POCSO Act overrides any personal or social justifications, including subsequent marriage, when it comes to offences involving minors. “The POCSO Act is very clear that there is no question of consent before 18 years of age. The accused’s subsequent marriage to the victim does not absolve the offence committed when she was a child,” the bench stated. It added that accepting marriage as a defence would defeat the very purpose of the Act.

Case background

According to case details, the man and the girl, who were neighbours, fell in love. After the girl’s parents arranged her marriage to another person, the couple eloped to Mysuru, Karnataka, and stayed with a relative for a few days. Upon returning home, following a missing person complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the girl revealed in a statement to the police that the accused had sexual intercourse with her.

The High Court highlighted that under the law, the girl was still a minor at the time of the incident, making any claim of consent or elopement legally irrelevant. “Such offences must be viewed not just as crimes against individuals, but as crimes against society,” the court concluded.

This ruling reaffirms the legal position that minors cannot legally consent to sexual acts, and that any such act, regardless of the nature of the relationship, will be punishable under the POCSO Act.

