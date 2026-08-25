Marriage Not a License to Control Wife, Caring For Parents Rests With Their Son: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has stressed that marriage does not give a husband or his family the right to control a woman’s choices and freedom. The court observed that a married woman has the fundamental and absolute right to make decisions about her own life.

while hearing a matrimonial dispute, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha questioned why Indian women should be required to seek permission from their in-laws to visit their own parents.

The court also made it clear that a wife cannot be expected to confine herself to household responsibilities or be solely responsible for taking care of her in-laws just because she is married.

The High Court further noted that the responsibility of caring for parents lies with their own son or daughter. “A daughter-in-law or son-in-law cannot automatically be burdened with such an obligation simply by virtue of marriage,” the court observed.

“This Court does not understand why an Indian woman is required to take permission of all present at her matrimonial home to fulfil her basic desire of visiting her parents house as and when she wish and feels to go. This Court is of the view that anyone including husband cannot

command and demand any female including his wife to do the household activities and to look after, his parents. Household activities have to be shared by men and women equally. If the parents are required to be looked after, the primary duty vests upon the son or daughter as the case may be, but not the son-in-law or daughter-in-law. Looking after the in-laws, either by the son-in-law or by daughter-in-law, should be a voluntarily act, but not by force,” the court said in its judgement.