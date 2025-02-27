Home
Friday, February 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Mary Millben Calls Donald Trump “Kind,” Shares How He Delayed Speech for Her Performance at CPAC

Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week when he delayed his speech to allow her to perform, despite an initial decision by the backstage team to cancel her act due to his early arrival, highlighting what she called his "soft power" and unwavering support for her career.  

Mary Millben Calls Donald Trump “Kind,” Shares How He Delayed Speech for Her Performance at CPAC

Trump


Washington, DC [US], February 27 (ANI): African-American singer and actress Mary Millben described US President Donald Trump as “kind,” recalling an incident at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week when he delayed his speech to allow her to perform, despite an initial decision by the backstage team to cancel her act due to his early arrival, highlighting what she called his “soft power” and unwavering support for her career.

Millben shared that while she was preparing to perform before Trump at CPAC, she was informed that her act was being cut as the former President had arrived earlier than scheduled and was set to go on stage immediately. Accepting the situation, she was ready to take her seat and listen to his speech. However, Trump, who overheard the discussion, intervened and insisted to CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp that she must sing before he took the stage.

In a post on X, Millben wrote, “One word that comes to mind when people ask me about President @realDonaldTrump – kind. Compelled to share publicly, here is one of many moments with the President that personifies his kindness. As I was preparing backstage to perform before President Trump at @CPAC last week, the President arrived backstage earlier than scheduled. The President and I had a quick exchange, his words always so supportive. The backstage team, certainly doing their job well, came over to me and informed me my performance was getting cut given the President was early and they were going to move him immediately onstage.”

She added, “After singing for five consecutive US Presidents, I have learned to be flexible and live by the motto, ‘I serve at the pleasure of the President.’ And so I was prepared to not sing and happily be escorted to my seat for the President’s speech. Overhearing the conversation feet away, the President stopped everyone, clarified his desire, and told my friend CPAC Chairman @mschlapp and the team I was to sing. The President of the United States, leader of the free world, was going to delay speaking so I could sing. How much I was humbled in that moment and emotional walking onstage. Such kindness.”

Mary Millben expressed her gratitude, saying she would never forget Trump’s kindness and called it his “soft power,” adding that both Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump had championed her career, supported her both publicly and privately, and given her opportunities during their time in the White House.

“I will never forget the kindness of the President, his ‘soft’ power, reminding everyone backstage who was really in charge. @POTUS and @FLOTUS have championed my career for years, supported me publicly and privately, opened their home to me, positioned me on stages when others said no, and given me tremendous opportunities to join them in moments of their Presidency. The President is kind, and in a moment that was purposefully about the President and his moment to speak, he graciously made it about me first so I could sing. No matter what you read or hear, I will be your evidence of this truth: The President is truly kind. Thank you wholeheartedly, #POTUS,” she posted on X.

On February 23, Trump addressed CPAC, where he spoke about his deportation programme and other key issues.

Earlier in November, Millben had voiced her strong support for Trump in his contest against former Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking to ANI from near Palm Beach, Florida, where she prepared to join a gathering of Trump supporters, she expressed her hope for his victory.

When asked whom she was supporting, Millben said,*”I certainly want to see the President victorious tonight and serving again as our 47th President.” However, she also emphasised that her work was independent of political outcomes. “My work certainly continues. I have the great privilege of being in a profession that doesn’t necessarily depend on who’s in the White House,”she said.

(Inputs from ANI)

