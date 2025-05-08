Masood Azhar’s Kin Killed In Indian Strike On Bahawalpur Terror Complex

In a major blow to the terror infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), multiple close relatives of its chief Masood Azhar were killed in a precision Indian strike on a terrorist complex in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

In a major blow to the terror infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), multiple close relatives of its chief Masood Azhar were killed in a precision Indian strike on a terrorist complex in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Among the dead were Azhar’s older sister, her husband, his nephew and the nephew’s wife, his niece, and five children from the extended family.

The targeted compound, believed to be a significant operational hub for JeM, was reportedly under surveillance for months. Intelligence inputs had confirmed the presence of high-ranking family members and operatives at the site. Indian security officials have described the strike as a “calibrated and necessary action” against one of the most entrenched terror networks operating from Pakistani soil.

Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed' s (JeM) older sister and her husband, his nephew and his nephew's wife, his niece and five children from his family were killed in the Indian strike in terrorist complex in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Srinagar Badami Bagh attack Parliament… pic.twitter.com/FoDcs6RDGN — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 8, 2025

Masood Azhar, designated a global terrorist by the United Nations, is the mastermind behind some of the most devastating terror attacks on Indian soil. His outfit was responsible for the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2016 assault on the Army base in Uri. He is also widely held responsible for the 2000 Badami Bagh Cantonment attack in Srinagar, among others.

The impact of the strike goes beyond the tactical. Hitting close to Azhar’s immediate family is seen as both a symbolic and strategic message. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Pakistan on the casualties, but local reports and ground intelligence corroborate the fatalities.

Security agencies in India remain on high alert anticipating potential retaliatory moves. However, officials maintain that the strike was aimed purely at dismantling the infrastructure of terror and was not directed at civilians or Pakistani institutions.

