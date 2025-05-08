Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Masood Azhar’s Kin Killed In Indian Strike On Bahawalpur Terror Complex

Masood Azhar’s Kin Killed In Indian Strike On Bahawalpur Terror Complex

In a major blow to the terror infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), multiple close relatives of its chief Masood Azhar were killed in a precision Indian strike on a terrorist complex in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Masood Azhar’s Kin Killed In Indian Strike On Bahawalpur Terror Complex


In a major blow to the terror infrastructure of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), multiple close relatives of its chief Masood Azhar were killed in a precision Indian strike on a terrorist complex in Bahawalpur, Pakistan. Among the dead were Azhar’s older sister, her husband, his nephew and the nephew’s wife, his niece, and five children from the extended family.

The targeted compound, believed to be a significant operational hub for JeM, was reportedly under surveillance for months. Intelligence inputs had confirmed the presence of high-ranking family members and operatives at the site. Indian security officials have described the strike as a “calibrated and necessary action” against one of the most entrenched terror networks operating from Pakistani soil.

Masood Azhar, designated a global terrorist by the United Nations, is the mastermind behind some of the most devastating terror attacks on Indian soil. His outfit was responsible for the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2016 assault on the Army base in Uri. He is also widely held responsible for the 2000 Badami Bagh Cantonment attack in Srinagar, among others.

The impact of the strike goes beyond the tactical. Hitting close to Azhar’s immediate family is seen as both a symbolic and strategic message. As of now, there is no official confirmation from Pakistan on the casualties, but local reports and ground intelligence corroborate the fatalities.

Security agencies in India remain on high alert anticipating potential retaliatory moves. However, officials maintain that the strike was aimed purely at dismantling the infrastructure of terror and was not directed at civilians or Pakistani institutions.

Must Read: If India Backs Down: Pakistan Defence Minister Backtracks On War Threat

Filed under

Masood Azhar Operation Sindoor

In the aftermath of the I

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10
newsx

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack
Rapper and Bigg Boss-fame

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
newsx

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside
Shahid Kapoor

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments
newsx

Bahawalpur Terror Facility Reduced to Rubble After Indian Missile Strikes
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Amritsar Airport Shut After Operation Sindoor: 21 Airports Closed Across Northern India Until May 10

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

Video, 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Balochistan, BLA Claimed Responsibility For Twin Attack

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

Pakistan’s Terror Camps In Muridke Reduced To Rubble After Operation Sindoor, Pictures Inside

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Entertainment

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media