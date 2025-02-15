Home
  • ‘Mass People Crushed My Mother To Death’: Eye Witness Aman Giri Recalls Horrific Scenes From New Delhi Stampede

‘Mass People Crushed My Mother To Death’: Eye Witness Aman Giri Recalls Horrific Scenes From New Delhi Stampede

NewsX spoke exclusively with Aman Giri, an eyewitness who was traveling to Prayagraj with his family when the tragedy struck.

‘Mass People Crushed My Mother To Death’: Eye Witness Aman Giri Recalls Horrific Scenes From New Delhi Stampede


The New Delhi Railway Station stampede on Saturday night claimed 18 lives and left several others injured. Survivors are now coming forward with heart-wrenching accounts of the chaos.

NewsX spoke exclusively with Aman Giri, an eyewitness who was traveling to Prayagraj with his family when the tragedy struck. Aman, who is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital, described the terrifying moments of the stampede.

“I was right there when the crowd suddenly started surging. People began running over us, and we collapsed to the ground. There was no RPF personnel present to control the situation. I kept trying to call for an ambulance, but there was no network. It took nearly two hours for medical help to arrive,” Aman recalled.

Tragically, his mother, Seelam Devi, lost her life in the incident, while his father remains hospitalized. Aman and his younger sister sustained injuries but survived.

Authorities are now facing tough questions over the lack of emergency response and crowd control measures at one of India’s busiest railway hubs. Investigations into the cause of the stampede and delayed medical assistance are underway.

Also Read: New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: Platform Vendor Recounts Stampede Horror

Aman Giri Horrific Scenes From New Delhi Stampede

