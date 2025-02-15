‘Mass People Without Ticket Rushed To Board The Train’ : New Delhi Stampede Survivor Blames Administration For Negligence

The New Delhi Railway Station stampede has left families shattered, with survivors alleging administrative failure as the primary cause of the tragedy.

NewsX spoke exclusively with Pankaj Giri, who lost his aunt, Sheelam Devi, in the incident. Pankaj and his family were traveling to Prayagraj when the chaos unfolded.

“There were six people in our family, and all of us were injured. Three sustained major injuries, and tragically, one family member lost her life,” Pankaj recounted.

Blaming the railway administration, he added, “This disaster happened due to the negligence of the authorities. There was no crowd control, and around 90% of the people boarding the train were without tickets. The administration failed to stop them, leading to this catastrophe. The ones who had valid tickets ended up losing their lives.”

With passenger safety under scrutiny, authorities are now being questioned for failing to regulate crowds and ensure proper security measures at the station.

