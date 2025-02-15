Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Mass People Without Ticket Rushed To Board The Train’ : New Delhi Stampede Survivor Blames Administration For Negligence

‘Mass People Without Ticket Rushed To Board The Train’ : New Delhi Stampede Survivor Blames Administration For Negligence

The New Delhi Railway Station stampede has left families shattered, with survivors alleging administrative failure as the primary cause of the tragedy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Mass People Without Ticket Rushed To Board The Train’ : New Delhi Stampede Survivor Blames Administration For Negligence


The New Delhi Railway Station stampede has left families shattered, with survivors alleging administrative failure as the primary cause of the tragedy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NewsX spoke exclusively with Pankaj Giri, who lost his aunt, Sheelam Devi, in the incident. Pankaj and his family were traveling to Prayagraj when the chaos unfolded.

“There were six people in our family, and all of us were injured. Three sustained major injuries, and tragically, one family member lost her life,” Pankaj recounted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Blaming the railway administration, he added, “This disaster happened due to the negligence of the authorities. There was no crowd control, and around 90% of the people boarding the train were without tickets. The administration failed to stop them, leading to this catastrophe. The ones who had valid tickets ended up losing their lives.”

With passenger safety under scrutiny, authorities are now being questioned for failing to regulate crowds and ensure proper security measures at the station.

Continue Reading: Mass People Crushed My Mother To Death’: Eye Witness Aman Giri Recalls Horrific Scenes From New Delhi Stampede

Filed under

Mahakumbh Stampede New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death

In Pics: Horrifying Stampede At The New Delhi Railway Station, Mahakumbh Passengers Rushed To Death

New Delhi Railway Station Trends, 15 People Killed In Stampede: What Happened?

New Delhi Railway Station Trends, 15 People Killed In Stampede: What Happened?

‘Mass People Crushed My Mother To Death’: Eye Witness Aman Giri Recalls Horrific Scenes From New Delhi Stampede

‘Mass People Crushed My Mother To Death’: Eye Witness Aman Giri Recalls Horrific Scenes From...

New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: Platform Vendor Recounts Stampede Horror

New Delhi Railway Station Tragedy: Platform Vendor Recounts Stampede Horror

New Delhi Stampede Tragedy: Suffocation And Severe Injuries Claimed Lives, Say Hospital Sources

New Delhi Stampede Tragedy: Suffocation And Severe Injuries Claimed Lives, Say Hospital Sources

Entertainment

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox