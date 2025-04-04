Massive Demonstrations Held In Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi After Parliament Passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

Thousands protest across India against Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025; AIMPLB calls it anti-Muslim, communal and unconstitutional, vows court battle and mass agitation.

Protests broke out across India on Friday following the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in Parliament. Cities including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Delhi witnessed thousands taking to the streets in opposition to the contentious legislation, which now awaits the President’s assent.

The demonstrations were led by various Muslim organizations, student groups, and political parties, with protesters terming the bill “anti-democratic”, “unconstitutional”, and a threat to religious freedom.

What Triggered the Nationwide Protests?

The Lok Sabha passed the bill by 288 votes to 232, while the Rajya Sabha cleared it after a marathon 13-hour debate, with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The bill’s passing immediately drew criticism and sparked outrage from minority communities.

In Kolkata, protesters holding the national flag carried placards reading “Reject Waqf Bill” and “We reject Waqf amendment”. The demonstration was organized by the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection, demanding immediate withdrawal of the bill.

In Ahmedabad, elderly protestors sitting on roads were reportedly forcibly removed by police, and around 50 people were detained, including the AIMIM state unit chief and 40 party workers.

Cities That Witnessed Protests

Kolkata: Hundreds gathered at Park Circus Crossing with placards and flags.

Chennai, Tiruchi, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam: Members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) led demonstrations.

Delhi: Students from several groups protested outside Jamia Millia Islamia, burning copies of the bill near Gate No. 7. The campus gates were locked, which the All India Students Association (AISA) called a suppression of student voices.

Lucknow and Jhansi: Security was heightened and social media monitored closely, said DCP Ashish Srivastava.

AIMPLB Calls Waqf Bill a “Black Law”, Vows Legal Action and Nationwide Agitation

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) sharply criticised the bill, calling it a “black law” that violates the constitutional rights of Muslims. Vice President Mohammad Ali Mohsin stated the board “categorically rejects” the bill, labeling it discriminatory, communal, and a violation of Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Indian Constitution.

“We have started this fight because we want to save the country. Just like the farmers’ protest, we will hold nationwide demonstrations,” said Mohsin, reported by media.

The AIMPLB claims that:

The bill erodes Waqf Board autonomy by adding non-Muslim members, violating the community’s right to manage its religious endowments.

It allows the government to seize Waqf properties, undermining their existence.

Inheritance rights for women must be fulfilled before any Waqf declaration, altering traditional practices.

The role of Waqf Tribunals is being replaced by government officers, threatening independent decisions.

The board declared it would continue peaceful protests until the bill is completely withdrawn.

Opposition Parties and Activists Speak Out

Actor Vijay joined the opposition to the bill, calling it “anti-democratic” and a threat to India’s secularism.

Student organizations at Jamia Millia Islamia said the bill was a “communal document” meant to marginalize Muslim communities. They accused the administration of locking them inside the campus to suppress dissent.

What the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 Proposes

Here’s what the bill includes:

Non-Muslim members to be appointed to central and state Waqf boards.

Only practising Muslims (minimum five years) can dedicate property to Waqf.

Women must receive inheritance before any property is converted to Waqf.

Special provisions for widows, orphans and divorced women.

Government officials (above collector rank) will determine whether a property is Waqf or government-owned.

Waqf trusts created under other laws will no longer be considered Waqf, giving the government full control over them.

Government Defends the Bill

The BJP has rejected claims of discrimination. Senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad stated: “Let them go to court. No one is stopping them. The bill is for the welfare of Muslims, including women,” reported by media.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma added that the opposition must accept Parliament’s decision and avoid “provoking minority communities.”