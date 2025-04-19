Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Massive Drug Bust In Assam: ₹71 Crore Worth Of Heroin And Yaba Tablets Seized In Shocking Drug Crackdown

The estimated market value of the Yaba tablets stands at Rs 67 crore. With this, the total value of the narcotics seized in both operations amounts to approximately Rs 71 crore. The STF continues its focused operations against drug trafficking across Assam.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets and 520 grams of heroin worth Rs 71 crore during two separate operations in Kamrup district on Friday evening. Officials confirmed that both operations took place in the Amingaon area based on source-based intelligence inputs. Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Chief of the STF, stated that they received information about the transportation of narcotics originating from a neighbouring state. Acting on this tip-off, STF teams intercepted two vehicles and apprehended two individuals in connection with the seizures.

Heroin Recovered From Hidden Chambers Of Vehicle In The Narcotics Operation

Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI that the first operation was launched after receiving a tip-off regarding a vehicle carrying heroin. “Based on the input, the vehicle was intercepted at the Amingaon area in Kamrup district on Friday evening, and 40 soap boxes/packets of heroin hidden in secret chambers located under the footboard of the driver and co-driver were recovered. The contraband weighed 520 grams without cover,” he said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Nazrul Hussain alias Ali Hussain (22), a resident of Loknathpur under Dholai Police Station in Cachar district. “The street value of the seized heroin is approximately Rs 4 crore,” Mahanta added.

Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 67 Crore Narcotics Recovered From Truck

In a second operation conducted the same evening, the STF received another input about a truck transporting a large consignment of Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine. Acting on the information, officials intercepted the truck in the Amingaon area.

“Accordingly, the truck was intercepted at the Amingaon area, and 2,70,000 Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine were recovered. The driver, namely Nur Islam (34) of Golibandha village under Sarthebari Police Station of Bajali district, has been apprehended,” said Mahanta.

The estimated market value of the Yaba tablets stands at Rs 67 crore. With this, the total value of the narcotics seized in both operations amounts to approximately Rs 71 crore.

Senior Officers Led Coordinated Anti-Narcotics Operations

Both high-value seizures were led by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta and supported by Additional SP (STF) Kalyan Pathak. The STF continues its focused operations against drug trafficking across Assam.

(With Inputs From ANI)

