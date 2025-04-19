Home
Massive Drug Bust in Assam: STF Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹70 Crore in Amingaon

In one of the biggest drug busts in recent times, Assam’s Special Task Force (STF) intercepted two vehicles carrying a massive quantity of illegal drugs at Amingaon on Friday. Acting on two separate intelligence leads, the STF successfully seized a huge consignment of narcotics with an estimated street value of ₹70 crore.

Officials said the drugs were being transported from a neighbouring state to other parts of India when the vehicles were intercepted.

Officials said the drugs were being transported from a neighbouring state to other parts of India when the vehicles were intercepted.

Over 2.7 Lakh Ya Ba Tablets and Heroin Seized

During the operation, STF officers recovered 2,70,000 Ya Ba tablets — a powerful methamphetamine-based drug — along with 40 soap boxes filled with heroin, weighing about 520 grams. The seizure was made from two different vehicles, both caught while entering Amingaon, a key transit point on the outskirts of Guwahati.

This major haul is believed to be part of a larger smuggling route being used to push narcotics from the Northeast into other parts of the country.

Two Smugglers Caught in the Act

The STF also managed to arrest two couriers who were driving the vehicles carrying the drugs. Their identities have not yet been disclosed, but officials confirmed they are part of a broader smuggling network that spans across state borders.

According to police sources, both individuals are currently being interrogated to uncover more details about the operation and others involved.

Operation Led by Senior STF Officers

The high-stakes operation was led by Parthasarathi Mahanta, Chief of the Special Task Force, who personally oversaw the raid along with Additional SP Kalyan Pathak.

Their coordinated action, based on precise intelligence inputs, played a key role in ensuring the seizure and arrest went off smoothly without any resistance or confrontation.

Source and Network Under Investigation

Police have now launched a deeper investigation to track down the source of the consignment and find out who else is linked to this smuggling racket. Authorities suspect the drugs may have come from across the international border and were being funneled into Indian cities through Assam.

A senior STF official said, “We are currently tracking the supply chain. It appears to be a well-organised network that uses multiple vehicles and couriers to transport drugs. We are following the leads to identify all those involved.”

Assam’s Battle Against Drug Trafficking

Assam has become a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from neighbouring regions and countries. Over the past few years, the state government and security agencies have intensified efforts to stop the flow of drugs into the mainland.

This latest seizure adds to a series of recent successes in Assam’s fight against drug trafficking. However, officials believe that stronger border checks, better surveillance, and wider intelligence networks are needed to completely dismantle these operations.

The STF has appealed to the public to share any information that could help in tracking down drug networks and has promised to protect the identity of all informants.

