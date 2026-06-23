Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update

A massive dust storm hit Gurugram and Delhi which brought strong dusty winds, low visibilty and sudden weather change across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has isssued a red alert, warning to residents to be careful as the situation could turn worse. Delhi residents can witness slow traffic in several areas especially during office hours. People are advised to stay indoors as dust storms can lead to some situations in a mishap.

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