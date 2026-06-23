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Home > India News > Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update

Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update

A massive dust storm hit Gurugram and Delhi which brought strong dusty winds, low visibilty and sudden weather change across the region.

Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram. Photo: Canva
Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 15:16 IST

A massive dust storm hit Gurugram and Delhi which brought strong dusty winds, low visibilty and sudden weather change across the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has isssued a red alert, warning to residents to be careful as the situation could turn worse. Delhi residents can witness slow traffic in several areas especially during office hours. People are advised to stay indoors as dust storms can lead to some situations in a mishap.
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Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update
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Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update
Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update
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Massive Dust Storm Hits Gurugram, Delhi, Red Alert Issued; Check IMD Weather Update

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