Saturday, April 26, 2025
Massive Fire At Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport Causes Flight Cancellations

A big fire broke out at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday, throwing everything into chaos and causing all flights to get canceled.

A big fire broke out at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday, throwing everything into chaos and causing all flights to get canceled.

Sources said it all started when a tire on a Pakistan Army plane caught fire while the plane was landing. Fire trucks rushed to the spot quickly to try and get the flames under control. Because of the fire, the airport had to shut down the runway for a while.

Panic at the Airport Caught on Camera

It didn’t take long for videos of the fire to pop up all over social media. One short 32-second clip shows passengers struggling with the heavy smoke filling the airport.

In the video, you can see people talking about what’s happening while thick black smoke rises into the sky. The scene looks tense and scary.

Luckily, officials have said that there haven’t been any reports of injuries or major damage so far, which is a big relief.

Fires Have Happened Here Before

This isn’t the first time Lahore’s airport has seen a fire. Safety problems at airports in Pakistan have been a concern for a while now.

Last year, on May 9th, another fire broke out at the same airport — that time because of a short circuit in the ceiling near the immigration counter. It messed up the whole immigration system and caused major delays.

