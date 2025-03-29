Home
Saturday, March 29, 2025
  Massive Fire Breaks In Gurugram's Basai Chowk, Several Huts Burnt

Massive Fire Breaks In Gurugram’s Basai Chowk, Several Huts Burnt

A major fire broke out at Basai Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana, on Saturday morning, causing significant damage to several huts.

A major fire broke out at Basai Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana, on Saturday morning, causing significant damage to several huts.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the location, and firefighting efforts are currently in progress. Senior officials have also arrived at the scene to oversee the situation and ensure necessary actions are taken.

This is developing story…………………

Massive Fire Breaks In Gurugram’s Basai Chowk, Several Huts Burnt
Operation Brahma: India Launches To Support Earthquake In Mayanmar, 1st Indian Military Plane Lands With...
