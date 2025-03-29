Massive Fire Breaks In Gurugram’s Basai Chowk, Several Huts Burnt

A major fire broke out at Basai Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana, on Saturday morning, causing significant damage to several huts.

Upon receiving the alert, fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the location, and firefighting efforts are currently in progress. Senior officials have also arrived at the scene to oversee the situation and ensure necessary actions are taken.

#WATCH | Haryana | Several huts engulfed into fire at Gurugram's Basai Chowk. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/HtTCZSX3wC — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2025

This is developing story…………………