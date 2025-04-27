Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai’s Kaiser-I-Hind Building, Fire Tenders At Spot

In the early hours of Sunday, a major fire broke out at the Kaiser-I-Hind building located at Ballard Pier in Mumbai, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

In the early hours of Sunday, a major fire broke out at the Kaiser-I-Hind building located at Ballard Pier in Mumbai, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. The blaze was reported around 2:30 am.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Firefighting continues at Kaiser-I-Hind building, which houses Mumbai’s ED office in Ballard Pier. The fire broke out at around 2:30 am. 12 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not clear yet: Mumbai Fire Department pic.twitter.com/YtT8QaITM8 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Mumbai Fire Department immediately dispatched 12 fire engines to the spot. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent structures.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities are focusing on completely dousing the blaze before launching a detailed investigation into the incident.

