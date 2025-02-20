Massive Fire Breaks Out At Noida’s Sector 122

Noida: A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Noida’s sector 122. Efforts to douse the fire are underway.

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse located in Noida’s Sector 122, triggering panic among locals. Firefighters are on the scene, working tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported at this time. Emergency services are actively engaged in efforts to douse the flames, and authorities are monitoring the situation closely. Further details are awaited as the firefighting operation continues.

Further details awaited.