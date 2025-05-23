Massive Fire Breaks Out In 4 Tyre Shops In Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi

A massive fire broke out in three to four tyre shops in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi in the early hours of Friday, as per the officials.

As per the information, the fire department received the information about a fire in the tyre shops at 01:00 am on Friday, after which they reached the accident spot quickly with two fire tenders.

The fire officials were able to douse the fire within ten minutes, which occurred due to a short circuit. No casualties have been reported as of now.

“We received the information at 01:00 am and immediately reached the spot with two fire tenders. We saw that the fire was burning rapidly which was caused by a short circuit. It was immediately extinguished by pumping and it was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no fire in the shops. The goods kept outside the shops caught fire. The goods outside the shops caught fire in front of 4-5 shops. The shops are being opened and there is no damage to the shops inside”, fireman SS Kushwaha told reporters.

According to a local shopkeeper, the fire broke out in three to four shops, and as soon as the news was given to them, every shopkeeper arrived at the accident spot and called the fire brigade. The fire officials arrived at the spot and were able to douse the fire.

“There are 8 shops here… We have set up our business in all of them. There are 3-4 shops selling tyres, where we got the information that they were on fire. All of us shopkeepers reached here in 10-15 minutes, and we called the fire brigade, and they came. The fire brigade has controlled the fire, which was very fierce. People who are looking inside are saying that the tyre caught fire due to a short circuit”, he said.

Further details are awaited.

