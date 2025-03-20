Massive Fire Breaks Out In Doda, Jammu And Kashmir

A fire erupted in Malnai Village, Doda District, on Thursday, reducing two shops to ashes and resulting in losses worth several lakhs.

A fire erupted in Malnai Village, Doda District, on Thursday, reducing two shops to ashes and resulting in losses worth several lakhs. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have caused the blaze. Firefighters were promptly dispatched to the scene, and their quick action ensured that the fire was brought under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Fire breaks out in a three-storey building in the Malani area of Doda. Fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited (Source: Doda Police) pic.twitter.com/N9PBrKSvrc — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025