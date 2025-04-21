Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
Massive Fire Breaks Out Near HDFC Bank On Lawrence Road

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a factory near the HDFC Bank building on Lawrence Road in Delhi’s Keshav Puram area. As soon as the fire department got the call, 14 fire trucks rushed to the scene.

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a factory near the HDFC Bank building on Lawrence Road in Delhi’s Keshav Puram area. As soon as the fire department got the call, 14 fire trucks rushed to the scene.

“Fire broke out in a factory near HDFC Bank, Lawrence Road, in the Keshav Puram area. 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot,” the Delhi fire service said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the fire. The flames were brought under control, and no injuries or deaths have been reported. Right now, it’s still not clear how the fire started. Officials are checking into it.

Another Fire in Delhi — This Time at a Dumping Yard

On Sunday evening, another fire was reported — this time at a dumping yard near Shanti Colony in the Mandi Pahari area of Delhi.

The fire department reacted quickly and sent fire engines to the spot. They managed to control the fire pretty fast, and again, there were no injuries or casualties. Locals in the area were worried at first, but the quick response helped calm the situation.

Furniture Showroom Catches Fire on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

Earlier on Sunday, a furniture showroom along the Jaipur-Ajmer highway also caught fire. Firefighters reached the spot in time and got the flames under control.

Luckily, no one was hurt in this incident either. The reason behind the fire is still not known, and the authorities are looking into it.

Yet another fire happened — this time on the Patna-Delhi National Highway near Naya Bhojpur village in Bihar’s Buxar district. A moving truck suddenly caught fire.

People nearby saw the flames and quickly called the Patna fire control room. Fire trucks arrived soon after and managed to put the fire out. No one was hurt, according to the officials.

Fires Under Control, But Investigations Still On

While these fire incidents happened in different parts of the country, the good news is that no lives were lost. Emergency teams acted fast in each case and made sure things didn’t get worse.

Officials are now looking into all these cases to find out how the fires started. The fire department is also asking people to stay alert and report anything unusual right away.

