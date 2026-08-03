Massive Fire Breaks Out on Samastipur-Saharsa Passenger Train at Bihar Station, Passengers safely evacuated

A fire broke out in the engine and an adjoining coach of the Samastipur-Saharsa passenger train No. 63344 at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station in Bihar’s Saharsa district around 3 am. Passengers were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Assistant Fire Officer Niranjan Kumar said.

Samastipur-Saharsa Passenger Train Fire

Assistant Fire Officer Niranjan Kumar said, “We received information that a railway engine had caught fire. Upon receiving the alert, we deployed a foam tender and a water tender from the Saharsa fire station to the scene and are currently working on the situation. The fire is currently under control. We have no information regarding any loss of life so far.”

Saharsa, Bihar: A major incident occurred after a fire broke out in the engine and an adjoining coach of the Samastipur–Saharsa Passenger Train (No. 63344) at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station. The incident, which took place at around 3 am, triggered panic among passengers as… pic.twitter.com/PtShTmvWyk — IANS (@ians_india) August 2, 2026







A passenger told ANI, “At 3:40 am, a fire broke out on the train. Passengers are facing a very distressing situation because of this. All the passengers have been stranded and inconvenienced.”

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Saharsa, Bihar: A fire broke out in the engine of a rail and an adjoining coach of passenger train No. 63344 (Samastipur–Saharsa) at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station in Bihar’s Saharsa district around 3 AM. Passengers were evacuated safely, and no casualties have been… pic.twitter.com/NxMpJlIbie — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026







Fire Spread to Second Coach

Speaking to PTI, East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said, “As 63344 Samastipur-Saharsa MEMU arrived at Simri Bakhtiyarpur station around 3 am, the station master reported a fire in the motor coach of the train.” “The fire soon spread to another coach. As the blaze could not be controlled using fire extinguishers, fire tenders were called in. All passengers were safely deboarded and the overhead equipment (OHE) was switched off. Eventually, the fire was extinguished at 5.50 am. No casualties were reported,” he added.

Visuals from the scene showed parts of the train on fire, with thick black smoke rising high into the air.

Inputs Within Agencies

Also Read: Hyderabad 17-Year-Old Driving Without Licence Runs Over Man After Crashing Into 7 Parked Two-Wheelers | Watch CCTV Video