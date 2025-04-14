Massive Fire Engulfs Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Hospital, 200 Evacuated

A late-night blaze at Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital sent shockwaves across the city on Monday, prompting a swift emergency response and the urgent evacuation of nearly 200 patients.

A late-night blaze at Lucknow’s Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital sent shockwaves across the city on Monday, prompting a swift emergency response and the urgent evacuation of nearly 200 patients.

The fire erupted around 10 p.m. on the second floor of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) block, dangerously close to the female ward. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as smoke rapidly engulfed the building and hospital staff scrambled to evacuate patients amid growing panic.

STORY | Fire breaks out at Lok Bandhu hospital in Lucknow, 200 patients evacuated READ: https://t.co/OLAeIa5BDs pic.twitter.com/0TlivmJ2ms Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 14, 2025

The moment fire alarms blared, hospital corridors turned into rescue lanes. Medical staff and paramedics wasted no time in shifting patients — many of them critically ill — out of harm’s way. With visibility dropping due to dense smoke, local police officers resorted to using torchlights and mobile phone flashlights to locate and assist those trapped inside.

“We were evacuating patients in total darkness,” a hospital attendant said. “The only thing on our minds was to save as many lives as possible.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was briefed shortly after the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, rushed to the spot and personally monitored rescue operations.

“Nearly 200 patients were evacuated and shifted to Civil, Balrampur, KGMU, and Lohia hospitals. We have placed the entire health department on alert,” Pathak told reporters at the site.

Firefighters Face Entry Hurdles

The rescue operation, though swift, was hampered by logistical constraints. The primary fire engine was unable to access the hospital premises due to a narrow entrance. After nearly an hour, fire teams managed to deploy six smaller tenders through an alternate gate.

“Our team was informed at 10 p.m., and six fire tenders were pressed into action immediately,” said DCP South Nipun Agarwal. “The fire was brought under control, and the patients were shifted with the help of police and fire personnel. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Thick Smoke Delays Rescue

While the flames were brought under control relatively quickly, it was the smoke that posed a greater challenge.

“The second floor was completely choked with smoke,” said Dr. A.S. Tripathi, the hospital’s medical superintendent. “Our staff had difficulty breathing and navigating the ward, but we managed to get everyone out safely.”

Dr. Tripathi also pointed to an electrical short circuit as the likely trigger for the fire, though he stressed that a technical investigation is underway to confirm the cause.

No Casualties, But Questions Remain

Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar confirmed that no casualties had been reported. “The fire has been extinguished. The next step is a full audit of the building’s electrical and fire safety systems,” he said.

District Magistrate Vishak G also confirmed the safe evacuation of all patients, crediting the swift action of firefighters and police.

Must Read: NewsX Exclusive: Murshidabad Violence Over Waqf Bill, Eye Witness Share Horrifying Instance, No Support From Police, Watch