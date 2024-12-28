Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Massive Fire Engulfs Scrap And Plastic Godowns In Kurla, Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out early Saturday morning in Kurla, Mumbai, at a compound that housed godowns storing scrap materials and plastic debris.

A major fire broke out early Saturday morning in Kurla, Mumbai, at a compound that housed godowns storing scrap materials and plastic debris. Fire Brigade officials confirmed that the incident occurred around 6:00 AM at Wajid Ali Compound, located in the Sakinaka area of Kurla.

The fire, classified as a “level 3” emergency, spread rapidly across a large area of the compound, consuming scrap materials and plastic debris stored in the godowns. Officials reported that the blaze affected an area measuring 1,000 x 500 square feet on the ground floor, as well as part of a one-story structure above.

Firefighting Efforts

A large firefighting operation was launched to control the flames. More than 10 small hose lines, 11 fire engines, nine jet tanks, and various aerial work platforms were deployed to the scene. The fire brigade worked tirelessly to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further.

Fortunately, despite the intensity of the fire, no injuries were reported. Fire Brigade officials confirmed that they were able to prevent the blaze from causing harm to any individuals in the vicinity. The swift response of the firefighting teams and the absence of casualties were a relief to local authorities and residents.

Cause Under Investigation

As of now, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. While scrap yards and godowns storing plastic materials can be highly susceptible to fires due to the nature of the materials involved, officials have yet to confirm the exact cause of the blaze.

The fire caused significant damage to the affected godowns and has raised concerns about the safety measures in place for godowns storing combustible materials in densely populated areas like Kurla. Local authorities are expected to assess the damage and review safety protocols for such facilities to prevent future incidents.

In the meantime, firefighting teams have brought the situation under control, and the area is expected to be cleared soon as investigations continue.

Kurla Fire Incident

