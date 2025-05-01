Massive Fire Erupts at Hotel Naaz In Ajmer’s Diggi Bazaar

A major fire broke out at Hotel Naaz located in the crowded Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Wednesday. The blaze triggered panic in the locality, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders, police, and emergency medical teams.

A major fire broke out at Hotel Naaz located in the crowded Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Wednesday. The blaze triggered panic in the locality, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders, police, and emergency medical teams.

According to officials at the scene, five individuals, including a child, were rescued from the hotel as flames engulfed parts of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, and efforts are ongoing to fully douse the blaze.

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan | A colossal fire broke out at Hotel Naaz in the Diggi Bazaar of Ajmer. Fire tenders, an ambulance, and the police have reached the spot. Five people have been rescued, including one child. pic.twitter.com/Bj2OHVRZFd — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have cordoned off the area as a precaution, and no casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation into the incident is underway.