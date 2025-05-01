Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Massive Fire Erupts at Hotel Naaz In Ajmer’s Diggi Bazaar

Massive Fire Erupts at Hotel Naaz In Ajmer’s Diggi Bazaar

A major fire broke out at Hotel Naaz located in the crowded Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Wednesday. The blaze triggered panic in the locality, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders, police, and emergency medical teams.

Massive Fire Erupts at Hotel Naaz In Ajmer’s Diggi Bazaar


A major fire broke out at Hotel Naaz located in the crowded Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Wednesday. The blaze triggered panic in the locality, prompting an immediate response from fire tenders, police, and emergency medical teams.

According to officials at the scene, five individuals, including a child, were rescued from the hotel as flames engulfed parts of the building. The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, and efforts are ongoing to fully douse the blaze.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as a precaution, and no casualties have been reported so far. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Filed under

Ajmer fire

A domestic worker who was

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested
newsx

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike
NIA has uncovered critica

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack
President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day
India is getting ready to

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years
newsx

Political Leaders Visit Pahalgam Terror Victim’s Family In Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

Teen Girl Killed In Jaipur As Drunk Driving Car Crashes Into Bike

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Terrorists Had Reached Pahalgam On April 15’: NIA Uncovers Crucial Details About Pahalgam Terror Attack

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

President Murmu Sends Warm Wishes to Gujarat and Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

India Plans to Bring Back Caste Count in Next Census After 70+ Years

Entertainment

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To Know

Countdown Begins For The Maiden Edition Of WAVES Summit 2025- Here’s What You Need To

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In Instagram Followers

How Did 24-Year-Old Misha Agrawal Die? Influencer’s Sister Reveals She Committed Suicide Over Decline In

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?

Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Ajith Kumar Hospitalized After Getting Mobbed By Fans At Chennai Airport, Sustains Leg Injury

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After