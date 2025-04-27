Massive Fire Erupts Near ITO Area In Delhi; No Casualties Reported

Officials reported that the Delhi Fire Services Department received a call alerting them to the fire at 12:07 pm. The fire involved trees and dry vegetation, causing large plumes of smoke to rise near the heavily trafficked ITO area.

A massive fire broke out in the forested area near Delhi’s ITO under the Shakarpur police station limits on Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. The Delhi Fire Services Department stated that no loss of life had been reported in the incident. It erupted near the loop leading from Laxmi Nagar to ITO, triggering an immediate response from emergency teams. According to officials, three fire engines reached the spot quickly, and the situation was brought under control. Officials are monitoring the area for any further risks. More updates are awaited as authorities continue their investigation.

Fire Breaks Out Near ITO

Quick Response Contained the Fire

Geeta Colony fire station sub-officer Bhimsen told ANI, “Three vehicles are at the spot. The fire is under control. No casualties have been reported.” The fire engines worked swiftly to control and extinguish the blaze, ensuring that it did not spread further into the urban areas nearby.

No Casualties, Investigation Underway

Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries or fatalities linked to the fire. They continue to monitor the site to ensure that no hidden flames reignite. Officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire and are expected to release a detailed report soon.

Traffic and Air Quality Impact

It led to minor traffic slowdowns in the area due to smoke visibility issues. Authorities advised commuters to take alternative routes while fire-fighting operations were underway. Officials also monitored the air quality in the immediate vicinity, although no major deterioration was reported initially.

As of now, officials said that more information regarding the incident would be shared after a full assessment. Investigations are underway to determine whether the fire started due to natural causes or human activity.

(This is a developing story)

(With Inputs From ANI)

