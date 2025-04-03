Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
  Massive Fire In Clothes Godown In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, Watch

Massive Fire In Clothes Godown In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, Watch

Fire breaks out in a clothes godown in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind; Fire Department personnel engaged in dousing the fire.

Massive Fire In Clothes Godown In Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, Watch


Fire breaks out in a clothes godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind; Fire Department personnel engaged in dousing the fire. Yet there has been no information of any deaths.

Fire Is Under Control

Kotwali Police station incharge, Brajendra Singh Sengar says, “This fire has broken out in a clothes godown. Fire fighting is underway.” Yashwant Verma, CMO, Nagar Palika, Bhind says, “Four fire engines and tankers are present on the spot. Fire has been controlled. The Collector has informed all nearby Fire stations.

