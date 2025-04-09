Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Massive Fire In Karnataka’s Yadgir District: Over 100 Homes Damaged After Electrical Malfunction In Jalibenchi

Massive Fire In Karnataka’s Yadgir District: Over 100 Homes Damaged After Electrical Malfunction In Jalibenchi

A major electrical fire in Jalibenchi village, Karnataka, damaged nearly 100 homes. Viral videos show smoke and sparks as GESCOM starts repairs and locals demand safety upgrades.

Massive Fire In Karnataka’s Yadgir District: Over 100 Homes Damaged After Electrical Malfunction In Jalibenchi


A sudden electrical failure caused widespread panic and destruction in Jalibenchi village of Karnataka’s Yadgir district late Monday night, leaving close to 100 homes damaged. The terrifying incident, captured in now-viral videos, shows sparks flying from power lines, smoke rising from rooftops, and flames gutting electrical equipment inside homes.

Residents were jolted awake as the fire swept rapidly through homes, ignited by what is believed to be a series of short circuits in the village’s aging power infrastructure. Visuals from the scene show charred switchboards, scorched appliances, melted fan blades, and burnt-out televisions and refrigerators.

Two people were injured during the incident, but authorities confirmed on Tuesday that both are in stable condition. Emergency responders arrived promptly and managed to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring areas, averting a larger disaster.

Wind, Outdated Wiring Likely to Blame

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Preliminary investigations suggest that strong winds may have caused old, poorly insulated electrical wires to touch, resulting in short circuits. While officials have yet to confirm the exact cause, local residents allege that the village’s electrical system is severely outdated. According to some villagers, certain wires have not been replaced for decades, posing a constant danger.

GESCOM Responds, Restoration Underway

Teams from the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) visited the site on Tuesday morning to assess the damage. Restoration work began immediately, with technicians repairing snapped power lines and working to restore electricity to affected households.

GESCOM officials are expected to issue a detailed report following their inspection. Meanwhile, the district administration is monitoring the situation closely.

Villagers Demand Urgent Infrastructure Overhaul

The fire has sparked outrage among residents, who are now demanding a full safety audit of the village’s power infrastructure. Many fear that without urgent upgrades and inspections, a similar disaster could happen again potentially with fatal consequences.

Though no lives were lost, the scale of the destruction has reignited concerns over the state of rural electrical systems in Karnataka. Advocacy groups and locals are urging state authorities to prioritize rural electrification safety and preventive maintenance measures.

ALSO READ: Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Father And Ex-Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away At 93

Filed under

Jalibenchi village fire Karnataka electrical fire rural power infrastructure Karnataka short circuit fire Karnataka Yadgir district fire

Tahawwur Rana, a key accu

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?
newsx

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village
The story of how Tahawwur

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator
Tahawwur Rana

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US
newsx

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...
Mary Kom with her husband

Who Is Mary Kom’s Husband? Olympic Champion’s Marriage Is Reportedly Heading Towards Divorce After 20...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: What Is India’s Plan For The 26/11 Accused After His Landing?

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

US Woman Falls In Love With Indian Man On Instagram, Flies To This Remote Village

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

How Tahawwur Rana Was Arrested: A Testimony That Exposed a Key 26/11 Conspirator

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

All You Need To Know About Tahawwur Rana’s Trial In US

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win Chances

IPL 2025: Who Will Win RR vs GT? Toss, Score Prediction, Top Performers, And Win...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank