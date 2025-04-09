Massive Fire In Karnataka’s Yadgir District: Over 100 Homes Damaged After Electrical Malfunction In Jalibenchi

A major electrical fire in Jalibenchi village, Karnataka, damaged nearly 100 homes. Viral videos show smoke and sparks as GESCOM starts repairs and locals demand safety upgrades.

A sudden electrical failure caused widespread panic and destruction in Jalibenchi village of Karnataka’s Yadgir district late Monday night, leaving close to 100 homes damaged. The terrifying incident, captured in now-viral videos, shows sparks flying from power lines, smoke rising from rooftops, and flames gutting electrical equipment inside homes.

Residents were jolted awake as the fire swept rapidly through homes, ignited by what is believed to be a series of short circuits in the village’s aging power infrastructure. Visuals from the scene show charred switchboards, scorched appliances, melted fan blades, and burnt-out televisions and refrigerators.

Two people were injured during the incident, but authorities confirmed on Tuesday that both are in stable condition. Emergency responders arrived promptly and managed to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring areas, averting a larger disaster.

Wind, Outdated Wiring Likely to Blame

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Preliminary investigations suggest that strong winds may have caused old, poorly insulated electrical wires to touch, resulting in short circuits. While officials have yet to confirm the exact cause, local residents allege that the village’s electrical system is severely outdated. According to some villagers, certain wires have not been replaced for decades, posing a constant danger.

GESCOM Responds, Restoration Underway

Teams from the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) visited the site on Tuesday morning to assess the damage. Restoration work began immediately, with technicians repairing snapped power lines and working to restore electricity to affected households.

GESCOM officials are expected to issue a detailed report following their inspection. Meanwhile, the district administration is monitoring the situation closely.

Villagers Demand Urgent Infrastructure Overhaul

The fire has sparked outrage among residents, who are now demanding a full safety audit of the village’s power infrastructure. Many fear that without urgent upgrades and inspections, a similar disaster could happen again potentially with fatal consequences.

Though no lives were lost, the scale of the destruction has reignited concerns over the state of rural electrical systems in Karnataka. Advocacy groups and locals are urging state authorities to prioritize rural electrification safety and preventive maintenance measures.

ALSO READ: Tamilisai Soundararajan’s Father And Ex-Congress Chief Kumari Ananthan Passes Away At 93