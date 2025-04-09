Massive Fire Linked To Electrical Fault Guts Nearly 100 Homes In Karnataka’s Yadgir District

Late last night, a sudden electrical failure set off a chain of fires across the hamlet in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, affecting close to a hundred households and injuring at least two residents.

What began as a regular evening in the quiet village of Jalibenchi quickly spiraled into chaos, destruction, and fear. Late last night, a sudden electrical failure set off a chain of fires across the hamlet in Karnataka’s Yadgir district, affecting close to a hundred households and injuring at least two residents.

Terrifying visuals of the incident are now all over social media, showing electric poles shooting sparks, thick smoke curling over rooftops, and homes engulfed in flame. Inside, the aftermath is grim—blackened ceilings, charred wires, burnt-out appliances, and shattered families who barely escaped in time.

“We heard a loud burst, then everything went dark and hot at once. The walls felt like they were burning,” said a resident, standing outside the remains of his house. His ceiling fan was melted in place, and the family fridge was now nothing more than a twisted, scorched shell.

Two people sustained injuries in the blaze, though their condition is stable. Emergency response teams acted quickly, containing the spread and preventing a larger tragedy. But for dozens of families, the damage had already been done.

While official investigations are still underway, early reports suggest that strong gusty winds may have knocked overhead electric wires into each other, causing dangerous short circuits. The flickering sparks quickly ignited fires in multiple homes, especially those with older wooden structures or flammable household materials.

Power utility officials from GESCOM (Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company) have visited the site. Restoration crews are now working round the clock to replace damaged lines and reconnect basic electricity in the area.

But for many locals, the disaster was waiting to happen. Several residents allege that the wiring infrastructure in Jalibenchi is decades old—untouched, brittle, and a fire hazard. “We’ve been asking for new cables for years. No one listened. Now look at us,” one resident said, pointing to the blackened remains of his home.

The village, still reeling from the trauma, is now calling for urgent government support—not just to rebuild homes, but to fix what caused this tragedy in the first place.

