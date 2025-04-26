Home
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces

Massive Forest Fire Erupts In Dirang, Controlled Swiftly By Joint Forces

The Army’s quick intervention helped save lives and protect property. Their coordinated efforts contained the fire and provided immediate humanitarian assistance to residents.

A massive forest fire engulfed several acres of land in the Dirang area of Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district. The fire broke out in the Nadipar forest area near Dirang town. Officials confirmed that there have been no reports of human casualties or property damage. Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering said the fire was brought under control on the evening of April 24 (Thursday) with support from ITBP personnel, local police, fire services, local administration, and local residents. Authorities took swift action to contain the fire and prevent its spread to nearby settlements.

The fire began in the Nadipar forest area, situated close to Dirang town in West Kameng district. Upon receiving information, multiple agencies sprang into action. Security forces and local units coordinated efforts to douse the flames quickly. Fire services deployed resources to the affected area while local police assisted in securing the surroundings.

No Casualties Or Property Losses Reported

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering spoke to ANI over the phone and confirmed that the situation was under control. “There was no report of any casualty and no property damage,” Tsering said. The coordinated response of various departments helped prevent the fire from escalating into a larger disaster.

February Fire In Tenga Market Recalled

In February, another major fire incident occurred in West Kameng district at Arunachal Pradesh’s Tenga market. The fire erupted in the early hours around 4 am. Indian Army personnel from the Gajraj Corps responded immediately. They rushed to the location with firefighting trucks and worked tirelessly to control the flames.

The Army’s quick intervention helped save lives and protect property. Their coordinated efforts contained the fire and provided immediate humanitarian assistance to residents. An official statement issued after the incident noted, “The act is yet another testament to the seamless civil-military cooperation, where the Indian Army stands as the first responder in times of crisis, always ready to safeguard the people.”

(With Input From ANI)

