Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

Assam police seized 107.5 kg of gold, luxury watches, and ₹1.37 crore cash in a major crackdown. Investigators suspect links to an organized gold smuggling network.

In a significant breakthrough against gold smuggling, Assam police recovered a staggering 107.5 kg of gold in a high-profile raid. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials raided a flat and seized 87.9 kg of gold bars and 19.6 kg of jewelry, including diamond-studded ornaments.

Police superintendent SL Chaudhary confirmed that 52 kg of the gold bars bore foreign markings, indicating they were smuggled. Alongside the massive gold haul, authorities also confiscated eleven luxury watches, one of which was diamond-studded, and ₹1.37 crore in cash.

Officials revealed that Shah’s relatives were present during the raid but failed to provide valid documents to justify the possession of the seized valuables. The raid was conducted under Section 123 of the Customs Act, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Authorities are now probing the origins of the foreign-marked gold and its possible links to organized smuggling networks. Investigators are working to trace the broader nexus behind the illegal operations.

The exact valuation of the jewelry and luxury watches is still being assessed. Meanwhile, officials have intensified efforts to track the smuggling route and identify those involved in the illegal syndicate.

Filed under

Assam gold seizure gold smuggling raid luxury watch seizure

