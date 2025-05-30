Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch

A terrifying landslide struck the Uttari village near Shillai in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district earlier today, triggering chaos on National Highway 707. A car carrying a family was caught dangerously close to the collapse but miraculously managed to escape unhurt.

A massive landslide occurred today in Uttari village of Shillai, Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, on National Highway 707. A car narrowly escaped the incident.#himachalpradesh #Landslide #himachalrains #rains pic.twitter.com/V0K8Z2z7Uc — Vinod Katwal (@Katwal_Vinod) May 30, 2025

The incident unfolded in broad daylight, catching commuters off guard. As boulders began tumbling down the hill, the car was just a few metres away. In a video that has since gone viral, people can be seen fleeing the spot in panic. The landslide, sudden and intense, sent massive rocks crashing down on the highway, blocking the route completely.

Eyewitnesses said it was a matter of seconds. Had the car stayed any longer, the consequences would have been tragic. Locals and passersby raised alarms and rushed to safety as the debris thundered down.

Never ever sit inside a car during a landslide — no vehicle is strong enough to withstand those massive boulders! Video from Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh (NH-707), shows a family’s narrow escape. Just a matter of seconds — it could’ve been disastrous. pic.twitter.com/qHjZCxt6IH — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) May 30, 2025

Authorities have temporarily halted traffic on NH-707, and clearance operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far. Officials have also advised commuters to avoid mountainous routes during unstable weather conditions and never to remain seated in vehicles during landslides.

