Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch

Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch

A terrifying landslide struck the Uttari village near Shillai in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district earlier today, triggering chaos on National Highway 707.

Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch


A terrifying landslide struck the Uttari village near Shillai in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district earlier today, triggering chaos on National Highway 707. A car carrying a family was caught dangerously close to the collapse but miraculously managed to escape unhurt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The incident unfolded in broad daylight, catching commuters off guard. As boulders began tumbling down the hill, the car was just a few metres away. In a video that has since gone viral, people can be seen fleeing the spot in panic. The landslide, sudden and intense, sent massive rocks crashing down on the highway, blocking the route completely.

Eyewitnesses said it was a matter of seconds. Had the car stayed any longer, the consequences would have been tragic. Locals and passersby raised alarms and rushed to safety as the debris thundered down.

Authorities have temporarily halted traffic on NH-707, and clearance operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far. Officials have also advised commuters to avoid mountainous routes during unstable weather conditions and never to remain seated in vehicles during landslides.

Must Read: PM Modi Meets 14 Year Old IPL Star Vaibhav Suryavanshi At Patna Airport, Watch

Filed under

landslide Sirmaur

newsx

Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships
newsx

Massive Landslide In Himachal’s Sirmaur District, Family Survives In Seconds, Watch
As Royal Challengers Beng

R Ashwin Warns RCB: ‘Stop Mumbai Indians At Any Cost’ Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final
newsx

Do You Know That Corporate Employees Are Prone To Acidity, Bloating And Bad Stomach? Explained
Actor and politician Kama

‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row
Union Home Minister Amit

Amit Shah Visits Shelling-Hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara In Poonch, Meets Families Affected By Pakistan’s Cross-Border...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships

Indian High Jumper Pooja Wins Gold At Asian Athletics Championships

R Ashwin Warns RCB: ‘Stop Mumbai Indians At Any Cost’ Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final

R Ashwin Warns RCB: ‘Stop Mumbai Indians At Any Cost’ Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final

Do You Know That Corporate Employees Are Prone To Acidity, Bloating And Bad Stomach? Explained

Do You Know That Corporate Employees Are Prone To Acidity, Bloating And Bad Stomach? Explained

‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row

‘If I’m wrong, I’ll apologise’, Kamal Haasan Rejects Apology Demands Over Kannada Row

Amit Shah Visits Shelling-Hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara In Poonch, Meets Families Affected By Pakistan’s Cross-Border Attacks

Amit Shah Visits Shelling-Hit Singh Sabha Gurudwara In Poonch, Meets Families Affected By Pakistan’s Cross-Border...

Entertainment

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’ Audio Launch

“You Make My Film Alive”: Mani Ratnam’s Emotional Tribute To AR Rahman At ‘Thug Life’

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and Memes Online

‘Need Content, MOAR Content’: Netflix Goes Down for Thousands in the U.S., Sparks Frustration and

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran Film

Tourist Family OTT Release Date Announced: Where To Watch The Tamil Hit Online Sasikumar, Simran

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He Bailed Out Singer For $100

Justin Bieber Called Himself A Gangster After Getting Jailed In 2014, Fat Joe Reveals He

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually Assaulted Her Multiple Times

‘Put P**nis In Mouth, Dig Nails Into Skin’, Diddy’s Former Assistant Reveals How Rapper Sexually

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth