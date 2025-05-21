Home
Massive ‘Never Seen’ Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR: Winds At 79 kmph, Isolated Rainfall Reported

According to the IMD, the sudden weather activity was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, embedded within an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh.

Massive ‘Never Seen’ Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR: Winds At 79 kmph, Isolated Rainfall Reported

A powerful dust storm swept through Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, drastically reducing visibility and disrupting normal life across several areas.


A powerful dust storm swept through Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, drastically reducing visibility and disrupting normal life across several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported wind speeds reaching up to 79 kmph at Safdarjung, with dust-laden winds shaking trees and hurling debris through the streets.

In East Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, and Gokalpuri, towering columns of dust rolled through residential zones, forcing residents indoors. Noida also witnessed similar scenes, with reduced visibility due to dense dust clouds. Visuals from Lodi Road captured intense winds swaying trees violently and lifting loose debris into the air. A brief hailstorm was also reported from the area, followed by isolated rainfall in parts of the capital.

According to the IMD, the sudden weather activity was triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, embedded within an east-west trough extending from Punjab to Bangladesh. This system is drawing moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, leading to unstable atmospheric conditions across North India.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast gusty winds and light rainfall for Delhi-NCR, advising caution. Authorities have since urged residents to stay indoors during such extreme weather events. Fortunately, no injuries or major damages have been reported so far.

The dust storm comes as part of a broader trend of erratic pre-monsoon weather patterns affecting northern India, raising concerns about urban preparedness and environmental vulnerability.

