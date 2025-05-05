Massive Search Launched Across 54 Routes After Pahalgam Terror Attack; India Cracks Down On Pakistan

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched an intense manhunt to trace the terrorists behind the recent Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, including 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali citizen. The operation now focuses on 54 identified routes starting from Baisaran Valley, often referred to as “mini Switzerland” due to its lush hills and scenic orchards.

Sources revealed that some of these routes lead deep into forested areas and mountainous terrain, while others connect with different regions across Kashmir. It is believed the terrorists are currently hiding in these dense forests. Over Ground Workers (OGWs), arrested earlier for assisting the attackers with logistics, have been taken along for the ongoing search operations.

The investigation so far has identified three suspects involved in the April 22 massacre. Two of them – Hashim Musa alias Suleman and Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai – are from Pakistan, and the third, Adil Hussain Thoker, is a resident of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. Their sketches have been released by the police on X (formerly Twitter) to help track them down.

This brutal assault is one of the deadliest civilian attacks in Kashmir in recent times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding strongly to the incident, vowed swift and total justice. “We will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth,” he declared at a public rally on April 24.

In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken several strict steps targeting Pakistan. These include:

Expelling Pakistani military attachés

Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which had been in effect for over 60 years

Closing down the Attari land-transit post with immediate effect

This sharp escalation comes as both nations remain on high alert following the Pahalgam massacre. Security forces continue combing through terrain near Baisaran Valley, determined to dismantle any remaining terrorist hideouts and prevent further violence.

