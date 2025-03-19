Mastermind Behind Nagpur Violence Arrested; Who Is Fahim Shamim Khan?

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), for his alleged role in the recent violence that broke out in Nagpur.

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), for his alleged role in the recent violence that broke out in Nagpur. Authorities have identified Khan as the suspected mastermind behind the clashes that erupted on Monday following rumors about the desecration of a religious book during a protest by right-wing groups against the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Khan Arrested and Remanded to Police Custody

Shortly after being named in the First Information Report (FIR), Fahim Shamim Khan was taken into custody by the police. He has now been remanded to police custody until March 21. Officials claim that Khan played a central role in instigating the violence that spread across parts of Nagpur, leading to significant unrest.

Who is Fahim Shamim Khan?

Fahim Shamim Khan is a well-known figure in the local political scene as a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP) in Maharashtra. His name surfaced in connection with the Nagpur violence after police reviewed video footage and images from the incident.

Authorities allege that Khan delivered an inflammatory speech shortly before the clashes began. His photograph and a video clip of his speech were released by the police, further strengthening the allegations against him. Following these revelations, an FIR was registered against him at Ganeshpeth Police Station.

Khan, a resident of Yashodhara Nagar, previously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari. However, his political campaign did not gain significant traction, as he secured only around 1,400 votes in the election.

Details of the Nagpur Violence

The violence in Nagpur erupted on Monday night after unverified claims surfaced that a religious book had been desecrated during a protest by right-wing groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khuldabad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The protest quickly escalated into violent clashes, with incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and damage to public and private property reported in several areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, has suggested that the violence was pre-planned. Speaking in the Assembly, he stated, “We found a trolley full of stones as well as weapons, which have been seized. Selected houses and establishments were targeted in the violence.”

Police Investigation and Next Steps

Law enforcement officials have been actively investigating the incident and are working to identify all those involved in inciting violence. The arrest of Fahim Shamim Khan marks a significant development in the case, with police indicating that more arrests may follow.

Authorities have urged people to refrain from spreading rumors and misinformation, which could further escalate tensions. The situation in Nagpur remains under close watch, with additional police personnel deployed to prevent any further disturbances.