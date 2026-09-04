Mata Vaishno Devi Helicopter Fare Hiked From November 1: Check the New Rates For One-Way and Round-Trip Travel

Pilgrims wishing to reach Mata Vaishno Devi would have to pay more for the helicopter service from November 1 as there has been an amendment in the fares charged on the popular route of Katra to Sanjichhat by the Shrine Board. This hike is set to be implemented as the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has started receiving online bookings from November 1 onwards as per the newly fixed rates on their website.

One-Way And Round-Trip Fares

As per the revised fare structure, the pilgrims would have to pay Rs 2,700 for one way journey through helicopter from Katra to Sanjichhat from November 1. In case the pilgrim wishes to undertake the round trip from Katra to Sanjichhat then he/she would have to pay Rs 5,400.

How Much More Will Pilgrims Pay?

Currently, the one-way fare stands at Rs 2,320, while that for a round trip is Rs 4,640. Hence, this implies that the one-way fare will be increased by Rs 380, while that for the round trip will increase by Rs 760 once the new fare rates are introduced.

Journey Type Current Fare New Fare (From Nov 1) Increase One-Way (Katra to Sanjichhat) ₹2,320 ₹2,700 ₹380 Round Trip ₹4,640 ₹5,400 ₹760

Impact of Fare Increase On Pilgrims

Helicopter continues to be a very preferred mode of transportation among elderly pilgrims, those with kids and those who do not have the capacity to hike due to difficult terrain that leads to the shrine. Due to the increase in the fare rate, pilgrims making plans to visit the place on or after November 1 will be required to consider the increase when making arrangements in advance. The pilgrims who wish to make use of the old rates are urged to arrange their travel plans before the introduction of the new fare rates.