Mata Vaishno Devi Helicopter Fare Hiked From November 1: Check the New Rates For One-Way and Round-Trip Travel

One-Way And Round-Trip Fares
How Much More Will Pilgrims Pay?
|Journey Type
|Current Fare
|New Fare (From Nov 1)
|Increase
|One-Way (Katra to Sanjichhat)
|₹2,320
|₹2,700
|₹380
|Round Trip
|₹4,640
|₹5,400
|₹760
Impact of Fare Increase On Pilgrims
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.