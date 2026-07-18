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Home > India News > Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been suspended by J&K government until further notice. Find out why tracking routes are temporarily closed to ensure pilgrim safety.

Vaishno Devi Amarnath yatra suspended (Source:ANI)
Vaishno Devi Amarnath yatra suspended (Source:ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 23:47 IST

Following the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra, authorities have announced that the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi has also been temporarily suspended until further notice. According to official sources, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) paused the pilgrimage as a strict precautionary measure in response to severe weather forecasts. Under the latest administrative order, no pilgrim will be permitted to proceed toward the Bhawan from Katra until conditions improve.

J&K Government Halts Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in coordination with the SMVDSB, took the decision to suspend the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage following an inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An official statement from the Shrine Board emphasized that the decision was taken to ensure the absolute safety and well-being of the devotees. Pilgrims currently at Katra or transit points are advised to remain patient and strictly follow updates issued through the board’s official communication channels. 

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Why Was Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended by the Shrine Board?

The visual landscape and tracks leading up to the holy cave shrine face heightened risks due to the IMD’s heavy rainfall warning. Continuous downpours in the Trikuta Hills can trigger sudden landslides and mudslides along the trekking tracks, potentially blocking the pathways to the Bhawan and risking the lives of walking pilgrims. The government has assured the public that adequate shelter and structural tracking are being managed at Katra and base camps. The pilgrimage will resume immediately once the weather clears up and a safety clearance is issued by the meteorological department.

Amarnath Yatra Also Paused From July 19

In a parallel safety move, the J&K administration announced that the annual Amarnath Yatra will be suspended starting tomorrow, July 19, until further orders. Due to the dangerous multi-day weather forecast, the pilgrimage routes via both Pahalgam and Baltal will remain temporarily closed. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg stated that halting the onward movement of Amarnath pilgrims from the base camps was an essential preventive step to secure human lives. Similar to the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, the Amarnath Yatra will resume only after the weather department gives a green signal regarding track safety.

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Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
Tags: heavy rain Jammu Kashmir yatra updatehome-hero-pos-2IMD weather alert pilgrimage 2026Vaishno Devi Amarnath yatra closedwhy Mata Vaishno Devi yatra suspended

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Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain Forecast
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