Mathura-Bareilly Highway Accident: Three of A Family Killed as Speeding Car Runs Over Them in Field

Three members of a family were killed after a speeding car went out of control and rammed into them while they were working in a field along the Mathura-Bareilly Highway in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The car driver was seriously injured in the accident and was admitted to hospitals.

The incident took place near Gaju village, under Raya police station limits. According to eyewitnesses, the victims were engaged in constructing a religious shrine dedicated to family’s deities in the field when the car veered off the highway and fell into field, hitting them.

The deceased have been identified as Ankit, Harveer, and Jawahar Singh, all residents of Gaju village. All of them died on the spot due to the impact of the collision. The car driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment by the police.

The accident triggered anger among local residents. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot and blocked the Jaipur-Bareilly Highway in protest.

Police from Raya police station along with additional forces rushed to the scene to control the situation and restore traffic movement. The accident has plunged the entire village into mourning as three members of the family lost their lives in the incident.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident in Mathura and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue efforts. The UP CM also instructed authorities to communicate with the families of the victims and ensure all possible help to them. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.