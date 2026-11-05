Mathura-Bareilly Highway Accident: Three of A Family Killed as Speeding Car Runs Over Them in Field

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident in Mathura and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He has directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue efforts. The UP CM also instructed authorities to communicate with the families of the victims and ensure all possible help to them. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.
Nakshab Khan is a senior journalist with nearly two decades of experience in Indian media. Beginning his career in 2007, he has worked with leading news organisations, including Times Now, News18, TV9 Network, IANS, Zee Media, UNI TV. He is currently associated with NewsX Digital as a Deputy Editor.
Over the years, Nakshab has extensively covered politics, international affairs, crime, and public policy. He has special interest in global affairs, with a strong focus on West Asian affairs. He can be reached at nakshab.ali@gmail.com.