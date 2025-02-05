Matrize Exit Poll: Tight Contest Predicted In Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Matrize Exit Poll forecasts a nail-biting contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the exit poll, the fight for power in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is closer than ever, with both major parties battling neck and neck.

As polling comes to a close in Delhi, the Matrize Exit Poll forecasts a nail-biting contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to the exit poll, the fight for power in the 70-member Delhi Assembly is closer than ever, with both major parties battling neck and neck.

Matrize Exit Poll Results:

Total Seats: 70

BJP : 35–40

: 35–40 AAP : 32–37

: 32–37 Congress : 0–1

: 0–1 Others: 0

BJP’s Rising Surge

The BJP seems to be making significant inroads, aiming to topple the decade-long dominance of AAP. With a projected 35–40 seats, the BJP is on the verge of a potential comeback in the national capital. The party’s focus on governance issues such as pollution, waterlogging, and law and order, coupled with its extensive ground-level campaign, appears to have paid dividends.

AAP Faces Tough Challenge

While AAP is projected to secure 32–37 seats, it faces stiff competition from the BJP. Chief Minister Atishi, who stepped into the role after Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, has campaigned aggressively on the party’s key achievements in education, healthcare, and subsidized electricity.

Congress Struggles to Stay Relevant

The Congress party, which once ruled Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, continues to fade. The exit poll suggests 0–1 seats, indicating the party’s inability to regain lost ground. Its limited presence in the campaign and internal divisions may have contributed to this result.

