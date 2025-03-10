Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

PM Modi said Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent.

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he looks forward to engagiing with the Mauritius leadership to elevate bilateral partnership during his two-day visit to the country and strengthen cooperation for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day state visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” he said.

“The close and historical people-to-people connection is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives,” he added while exuding confidence that the visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius on March 11-12 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on 12 March as the chief guest. An Indian military contingent of is also expected to take part in the celebrations. PM Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

During the visit, the prime minister will call on the President of Mauritius, meet with the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius. PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India’s grant assistance.

The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring bond between India and Mauritius and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs had said in a release earlier.

ALSO READ: Greenland Goes to Polls Amid Renewed US Interest: All You Need to Know

Filed under

India Mauritius ties India-Mauritius Relations Indian Ocean PM Modi

newsx

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!
South Korean Singer Whees

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home
Marco Rubio (Image courte

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs
Armenian FM and EAM S Jai

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit
Poland Prime Minister Don

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’
newsx

Why Did A Fashion Show In Gulmarg Trigger Political And Religious Uproar?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs

Marco Rubio Announces Cancellation of Most USAID Programs

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Armenian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Strong Armenia-India Bond During Visit

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Poland PM Tusk Urges Respect Among Allies Following US-Poland Starlink Dispute: ‘True Leadership Means Respect’

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

How Did Wheesung Die? South Korean Singer, 43, Found Dead At Home

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For June 27 Release

Kajol Announces Her Next Spine-Chilling Saga Maa; Mythical Clash Of Good vs Evil Set For

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

Mahesh Babu’s Intense Scene Leaked From SS Rajamouli’s ‘SSMB29’

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif In Race

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women