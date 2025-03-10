Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

PM Modi said Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he looks forward to engagiing with the Mauritius leadership to elevate bilateral partnership during his two-day visit to the country and strengthen cooperation for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour, a key partner in the Indian Ocean, and a gateway to the African continent.

“At the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, I am embarking on a two-day state visit to Mauritius to participate in the celebrations of the 57th National Day of Mauritius. We are connected by history, geography, and culture. Deep mutual trust, a shared belief in the values of democracy, and celebration of our diversity are our strengths,” he said.

“The close and historical people-to-people connection is a source of shared pride. We have made significant strides in the past ten years with people-centric initiatives,” he added while exuding confidence that the visit will build on the foundations of the past and open a new and bright chapter in the India and Mauritius relationship.

“I look forward to the opportunity to engage the Mauritius leadership to elevate our partnership in all its facets and strengthen our enduring friendship for the progress and prosperity of our peoples, as well as for security and development in the Indian Ocean Region, as part of our Vision SAGAR,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius on March 11-12 to attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on 12 March as the chief guest. An Indian military contingent of is also expected to take part in the celebrations. PM Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

During the visit, the prime minister will call on the President of Mauritius, meet with the Prime Minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in Mauritius. PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian-origin community and inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both built with India’s grant assistance.

The visit will reaffirm the strong and enduring bond between India and Mauritius and reinforce the shared commitment of both countries to enhance the bilateral relationship across all sectors, Ministry of External Affairs had said in a release earlier.

