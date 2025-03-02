Mayawati Ousts Akash Anand From BSP Leadership In Major Shakeup

In a major political shift, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has removed Akash Anand from all key party positions, signaling a significant change in the party’s leadership. The decision was announced on Sunday after a crucial internal meeting, where the party also appointed new national coordinators.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Akash Anand, who previously held the position of BSP’s national coordinator and was seen as Mayawati’s political successor, has now been stripped of all responsibilities. His removal follows the expulsion of his father-in-law, former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, from the party over allegations of factionalism.

Leadership Reshuffle: Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam Take Charge

As part of this reshuffle, Mayawati’s brother, Anand Kumar, along with BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, have been appointed as the party’s new national coordinators. Their selection marks a strategic move within the BSP to strengthen party control ahead of upcoming political events.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

While addressing the party cadre, Mayawati reaffirmed that she will not name a political successor during her lifetime, putting an end to speculation over leadership within the BSP. She expressed concerns that Akash Anand’s political career was being influenced by his father-in-law through his wife, Pragya.

Second Time Akash Anand Has Been Removed

Notably, this is not the first time Akash Anand has been relieved of his duties. In May last year, during the Lok Sabha elections, he was similarly removed from his roles but was reinstated in July. His latest removal, however, raises questions about his future in the BSP.

BSP’s Focus on Kanshi Ram’s Ideology and UP’s Bahujan Community

Mayawati also highlighted the importance of the Bahujan community’s progress in Uttar Pradesh, stating that their empowerment is essential for both state and national development. She further announced the BSP’s plans to celebrate the birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram, reaffirming the party’s commitment to his ideology.

With this sudden leadership shakeup, political analysts are closely watching how this move will shape the future of the BSP and Akash Anand’s political career.

ALSO READ: Want To Take A Trip To Himachal Pradesh Right Now? Heavy Rain and Snowfall Cause Chaos; Orange Alert Issued