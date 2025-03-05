Mayawati’s Nephew Akash Anand To Join Ramdas Athawale’s Party?

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticizes BSP for deviating from Ambedkar’s principles, urges Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand to join Republican Party of India.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, has extended an invitation to Akash Anand, the recently expelled nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, to join the Republican Party of India (RPI).

Athawale, who leads the RPI, strongly criticized the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for not adhering to the ideology of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, despite using his name for political gains.

“RPI is a party based on the thoughts of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The BSP took Baba Saheb’s name but failed to follow his principles,” said Athawale.

The Union Minister further stated that his party is expanding its base, aiming to enroll 10 lakh new members by 2025. Committees have already been set up in 50 districts, with plans to establish more at the district level across the country.

Athawale’s Offer to Akash Anand

In response to Mayawati’s decision to remove Akash Anand from the BSP, Athawale extended an open invitation, saying Anand could strengthen the RPI’s presence in Uttar Pradesh.

“If Akash Anand truly wishes to carry forward Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s mission, he should join the Republican Party of India. His presence will significantly boost the party in UP,” Athawale stated.

Mayawati’s Decision to Expel Akash Anand

On Monday, BSP supremo Mayawati expelled Akash Anand, citing his “selfish and arrogant” response after being removed from key positions within the party.

She accused him of being influenced by his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, who was also expelled from the BSP.

“Akash Anand’s reaction lacks political maturity. Instead of accepting the party’s decision with discipline, he allowed personal influences to shape his response,” Mayawati said in a statement.

She also emphasized that the decision was taken in the interest of the Bahujan movement, following the legacy of Kanshi Ram and Dr. Ambedkar.

Akash Anand Responds

A day after his removal, Akash Anand responded by reaffirming his commitment to the Bahujan movement. He insisted that his fight is not a political career but a mission for the self-respect of marginalized communities.

“This is a difficult test, but I remain undeterred. I will continue to work for the Bahujan society with full dedication,” he stated.

With political equations in Uttar Pradesh shifting ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it remains to be seen whether Akash Anand will align with Athawale’s RPI or carve out an independent political path.

