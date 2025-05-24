MBBS Student Drugged And Gang Raped By Classmates in Sangli, 3 Arrested

A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student was allegedly drugged and raped by two of her classmates and their friend in Sangli district on May 18.

A 22-year-old third-year MBBS student was allegedly drugged and raped by two of her classmates and their friend in Sangli district on May 18. Police confirmed the arrest of all three accused, who hail from Pune, Solapur, and Sangli. They have been remanded to police custody till May 27.

The survivor, a native of Belagavi in Karnataka, told police that she was invited by the trio to watch a late-night movie. Before heading to the theatre, they stopped at a flat, where the accused allegedly offered her a drink laced with a sedative. Soon after consuming it, she began feeling disoriented.

Taking advantage of her condition, the three men – aged between 20 and 22 – allegedly took turns to sexually assault her. They also issued threats, warning her against revealing the incident.

The survivor later confided in her parents, who helped her approach the Vishrambag police. A case under gang rape and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Police are recording detailed statements and collecting forensic evidence. A senior officer said, “Further investigation is on to verify all aspects of the complaint.”