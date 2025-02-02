Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
MBBS Student Of RG Kar Medical College Found Hanging; Police Suspect Depression

The tragic death of a 20-year-old medical student at RG Kar Medical College raises concerns about mental health support in educational institutions.

MBBS Student Of RG Kar Medical College Found Hanging; Police Suspect Depression


The medical community in Kolkata is in shock following the tragic death of a 20-year-old medical student at RG Kar Medical College. The second-year student, Ivy Prasad, was discovered hanging from the ceiling in her hospital quarters on Friday. The police suspect that she might have been suffering from depression.

Ivy Prasad had been alone in her room on Friday night when her mother, who is also a doctor at the same hospital, grew suspicious after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her by phone. Concerned for her daughter’s safety, she rushed to the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarters where Ivy was staying. “Despite repeated calls, there was no response from her. Eventually, her mother broke open the door and found her hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead,” a senior police officer of the Barrackpore Commissionerate told Times of India.

The police have filed a case of ‘unnatural death,’ and the investigation remains underway. No suicide note was found, but the police suspect that Prasad may have been suffering from depression. The Kamarhati Police have sent her body for post-mortem at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital to determine the exact cause of death.

This incident comes amid continued scrutiny of RG Kar Hospital following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in 2024. A Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court convicted and sentenced Sanjoy Roy to life imprisonment on January 20 for carrying out the heinous crime. The decision has sparked uproar, especially among doctors and medical workers, with many calling for the death penalty. There are also calls for a re-investigation into the matter amid concerns about the manner in which the probe was conducted. The parents of the victim and others insist that there were several other perpetrators beyond Sanjoy Roy who have gone unpunished.

The tragic death of Ivy Prasad highlights the pressing issue of mental health among medical students and professionals. The demanding nature of medical education and the high-pressure environment can take a toll on mental well-being. It is crucial for institutions to provide adequate mental health support and resources to students and staff to prevent such tragedies.

As the investigation into Ivy Prasad’s death continues, the medical community and authorities must address the underlying issues contributing to mental health struggles among students. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and support in educational institutions.

