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Home > India News > MDR Charge on UPI Payments To Go As Planned on Oct 15; Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Decision

MDR Charge on UPI Payments To Go As Planned on Oct 15; Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Decision

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman defended the MDR policy decision and submitted that MDR is a settlement fee shared among participants in the payments ecosystem and is not a tax or a fee collected by the government.

The court at the same time sought a detailed response from the Centre on the new fee framework.
The court at the same time sought a detailed response from the Centre on the new fee framework.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 16:23 IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Centre’s decision to introduce a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on specified Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions above Rs 2,000. The court at the same time sought a detailed response from the Centre on the new fee framework.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana heard the public interest litigation challenging the Centre’s decision to introduce MDR on specified person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000 from October 15.

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Petitioner’s argument

Meanwhile, the apex court has sought an affidavit from the Centre explaining the rationale behind fixing the Rs 2,000 threshold, as well as the legal basis and nature of the charge.

The petitioner had urged the court to stay the implementation of the new framework pending adjudication of the plea. The bench, however, declined to grant interim relief.

The petitioner also argued that black money transactions decreased since the introduction of UPI.

MDR is not a tax or government fee: Centre

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman defended the MDR policy decision and submitted that MDR is a settlement fee shared among participants in the payments ecosystem and is not a tax or a fee collected by the government.

ASG Venkataraman also said that transactions made through debit and credit cards also involve costs, and UPI is no different. As per ASG, that there are two types of operators in this system, including banks. This is not a statutory levy imposed by the government, but a settlement fee between the parties involved in the payment system, facilitated by NPCI,” ASG added.

The Centre also claimed in the court that the new policy will not affect person-to-person UPI transactions. According to Centre, payments to merchants up to Rs 2,000 as well as transactions covered under the zero-MDR framework for small merchants, will also remain free.

The government claimed that around 96 per cent of Payment to Merchant transactions will remain unaffected. The implementation of the MDR charge is scheduled to begin on October 15.

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MDR Charge on UPI Payments To Go As Planned on Oct 15; Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Decision

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MDR Charge on UPI Payments To Go As Planned on Oct 15; Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Decision
MDR Charge on UPI Payments To Go As Planned on Oct 15; Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Decision
MDR Charge on UPI Payments To Go As Planned on Oct 15; Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Decision
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